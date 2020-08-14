Interview
Hollywood Life

Machine Gun Kelly Dishes On His Late-Night Eating Habits With Megan Fox: ‘She’s Super Healthy’

megan fox
MEGA
Machine Gun Kelly arrives at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - InStyle and Warner Bros. Afterparty, Beverly Hills, USA - 05 Jan 2020
EXCLUSIVE: Loved-up Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stroll hand-in-hand while staying at a luxury beachfront hotel in Puerto Rico. The pair, dating for a little over a month, were also spotted intimately chatting over lunch at the Dorado Beach Ritz-Carlton on the island’s north east coast. The couple have returned to the island where they first met in March to continue filming their upcoming movie, "Midnight in the Switchgrass." That first meeting led to a romance which quickly gathered pace and led to Megan’s split from husband Brian Austin Green, 47, with whom she has there children, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. The couple's ocean view private villa has wall-sized floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that open to a private balcony and terrace, and its own infinity plunge pool. Megan, 34, and the 30-year-old American rapper, real name Colson Baker, have not spoken publicly about their relationship. The couple checked into the Dorado Beach, 20 miles from the island’s capital San Juan, on Thursday and have been enjoying some romantic alone time before filming resumes. The hotel is one of the most exclusive resorts in the Caribbean. Following the destruction caused by Hurricane Maria, a Category 4 hurricane that all but devastated much of Puerto Rico in September, 2017, Dorado Beach was the first ultra-luxury resort to reopen on the island. Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory. 17 Jul 2020 Pictured: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA689222_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Machine Gun Kelly seen after loading car with an overnight bag headed out for the evening at girlfriend Megan Fox's home. 02 Jul 2020 Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA686191_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Machine Gun Kelly seen with his daughter after a weekend rendezvous with new girlfriend Megan Fox **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 30 Jun 2020 Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA685494_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Machine Gun Kelly has opened up about his new relationship with actress Megan Fox, divulging details about what snacks they eat at midnight.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are inseparable! Since going public with their relationship, the couple have been spotted doing everything together, and the “Bloody Valentine” rapper, 30, even dished on what late-night snacks the pair eat.”She’s probably ordering sushi,” he said, when asked what the duo’s go-to midnight order is, during an interview on 104.3 The Shark. “She eats super healthy. Everything is gluten-free and organic on her menu.”

megan
Megan and MGK have been inseparable. Image: MEGA

He added, “My menu’s like, Shake Shack, cheeseburger.” Nevertheless, he revealed that he’s “trying to get on that wave” when it comes to healthier options.”It would be cooler if there was just a soup place that was open all night. I would just order soup all night…isn’t soup fire?!” he began. “Soup goes super hard. I was not into the soup game for some years and now I totally get it. It’s almost like the adult cereal.”

Although they’ve been seen together since May, Megan posted her first snap on Instagram with new beau on August 5, and the short caption was worth a thousand words. “Achingly Beautiful Boy… My heart is yours,” she wrote, including knives and black heart emojis in the caption. The sweet black and white mirror selfie shows the model slash actress, and her rapper BF (real name Colson Baker) posing by a mirror in what appears to be a bedroom.

megan
The couple made things Instagram official in August. Image: MEGA

The couple appear to have just taken a dip as they both have wet hair and have towels wrapped around their waists, not to mention Megan was also rocking a bikini top. The Transformers actress turned the comments off on her post, likely to avoid trolls who have been commenting on her marriage breakup from actor Brian Austin Green, 47.

MGK also posted his first couple pic with Megan to Instagram just days earlier. The sweet shot showed the heavily-tattood singer with his hand playfully resting on his girlfriend’s behind. They were both sticking their tongues out in the pic, which e captioned, “Waited for eternity to find you again.” So sweet!