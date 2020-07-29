Why Machine Gun Kelly’s Friends Were ‘Overly Cautious’ When He Started Dating Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly jumped heart first into a romance with Megan Fox, immediately after her split from Brian Austin Green. His friends had concerns about the speed of their intense relationship.

Megan Fox has admitted that the sparks between her and Machine Gun Kelly were immediate when they met on the set of the film Midnight in the Switchgrass. Within two days of the pair being photographed hanging out in L.A. for her 34th birthday on May 16, Megan’s husband Brian Austin Green, 47, confirmed through deep heartbreak that their marriage was over. As a result, those close to MGK — real name Colson Baker — were concerned that he and Megan were moving too fast and that he could become a rebound romance for the sexy starlet.

“Colson’s inner circle was understandably overly cautious when he first showed interest in Megan, only because they didn’t want him to get hurt. They knew Megan just got out of a serious relationship and they wanted to make sure he took his time with things. But it’s obvious he’s fallen for her and they have a solid connection,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“There’s no way this is a rebound for Megan. They have genuine chemistry and it’s obvious to everybody. They’re absolutely adorable together and it’s great to see him so happy,” the insider continues. Megan has revealed that she was instantly attracted to Colson after just one meeting, and knew that once they started filming together, something could happen.

The couple appeared on the podcast Give Them Lala…and Randall on July 22, with their film’s director Randall Emmett discussing the immediate connection that Megan and MGK had. “I was like, ‘Who is going to play this role?’ And he (Randall) was like, ‘Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,’ and immediately, I was like, ‘Uh oh,’” the Transformers star revealed. “Because I knew – I could feel that some wild s**t was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn’t yet sure what.”

“I just felt it like, deep in my soul – that something was going to come from that,” she continued. “So then, we met on set, I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

Whew! They got off to a really strong start. And things just keep getting hotter, as Colson and Megan are back in Puerto Rico filming Midnight in the Switchgrass as production is back up and running following a four month hiatus due to the coronavirus. They’ve been spending plenty of time together sharing romantic walks in the beach and indulging in adorable PDA. Colson even said he “Waited for eternity” to find Megan in an adorable July 28 mirror selfie cuddling together.

Brian initially revealed that he and Megan had officially split up after nearly 10 years of marriage on the May 18 episode of his podcast …with Brian Austin Green. He then elaborated on the May 26 episode that when Megan returned from initially filming with Colson in Puerto Rico, she told the BH90210 star that she wanted out of their marriage.

“She said, ‘You know, I realized while I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself, and I liked myself better during that experience, and I think that may be something worth trying for me,’” Brian recalled. While he took the news hard, he didn’t hold it against his wife. “And, I was shocked and I was upset about it,” he continued, but “I can’t be upset at her, and I wasn’t upset at her because that’s — she didn’t ask to feel that way, it wasn’t a choice she made, that’s the way she honestly felt.” The former couple is still lovingly co-parenting their three sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3, and neither of the stars has filed for divorce at this point.