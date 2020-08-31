Why It Would Be Megan Fox’s Decision To Reconcile With Brian Austin Green After He Doesn’t Rule It Out

If Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox were to ever reconcile, the decision would have to be hers. Here’s why…

Brian Austin Green is remaining “hopeful” that he’ll one day reconcile with his estranged wife Megan Fox. The longtime couple confirmed back in May that they decided to go their separate ways, and the actress has since moved on with rocker, Machine Gun Kelly. But, that hasn’t stopped Brian, 47, from shutting the door on a possible reconciliation with his estranged wife.

“Brian would take her back anytime, but it’s definitely going to be Megan’s decision if there ever is a reconciliation,” a source close to Brian told HollywoodLife, exclusively — just two days after he admitted that he’d “never say never” about working things out with Megan, 34. While Megan “of course loved Brian,” the source admitted that “it did seem like Brian’s love was deeper [for her]” while they were together. “She’s definitely moving on a lot easier and quicker than he is.”

Nonetheless, “Brian’s hopeful and probably always will be for a reconciliation, especially since they’ve broken up and gotten back together so many times over the years,” the insider revealed. “She will always be the true love of Brian’s life. He’s never felt those feelings before that he had for Megan. He still tells friends that he remembers the first time he ever saw her and met her,” the source explained, adding, “The way he felt about her will be hard for him to find again and he knows that, which is why the door is open.”

The Beverly Hills 90210 alum had fans buzzing over the weekend when he discussed his estranged wife during an Instagram Live on August 29.

“I never say never,” Brian said while opening up about whether he believed he could work things out with Megan. “You never know. I kinda feel like people are on paths in life and sometimes your paths are together and you travel that path together and you see eye to eye and then sometimes those paths do different things,” he explained, noting that the exes had “an amazing 15 year relationship” that created “three beautiful kids.” Later on, Brian added, “At some point, I think our paths will regulate a bit and run parallel to each other. Not necessarily the same but that’s OK.”

Brian confirmed his split from Megan in May. The exes — who share three sons: Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 4 — began dating in 2004, and wed in 2010. Megan moved on with MGK, 30, after she appeared as his love interest in the music video for his song “Bloody Valentine.” The new couple was spotted kissing and holding hands outside a Los Angeles bar on June 15, and they’ve been inseparable ever since.

Meanwhile, Brian has been spotted with a number of women in Hollywood. After a few LA dates with reality star Courtney Stodden, 25, the actor moved onto 38-year-old Australian model, Tina Louise. Brian was first spotted having lunch with Tina in LA on June 30. While the pair reportedly ended their fling in July, they were later spotted together on July 30. It’s unclear what’s going on between Brian and Tina, as the actor was most recently photographed with Jane Seymour‘s daughter, Jennifer Flynn on August 10.