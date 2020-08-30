Brian Austin Green Doesn’t Rule Out Reuniting With Ex Megan Fox Despite Her MGK Romance: You Never Know’

Brian Austin Green talked about ‘paths in life’ and the possibility of getting back together with his ex Megan Fox when he held a live video chat with fans.

Brian Austin Green, 47, isn’t against possibly reuniting with his ex Megan Fox, 34, in the future and he admitted that their romantic “paths” could cross again, in an Instagram live video chat he had with his fans on Aug. 29, which can be seen below. The actor brought up the possibility when the actress was mentioned by fans in the chat. “I never say never,” he said about getting back together with Megan. “You never know. I kinda feel like people are on paths in life and sometimes your paths are together and you travel that path together and you see eye to eye and then sometimes those paths do different things.”

Brian went on to say that he and Megan, who is now dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly, 30, had “an amazing 15 year relationship” that created “three beautiful kids” but explained that right now they are not on the same paths. “We shared a lot together and we really went through a lot together,” he said. “So right now the paths are different and she is on her path doing what she feels she needs to be doing to be happy and I’m on my path doing what I feel I need to do to be happy and it’s not for a lack of love for the kids or lack of being responsible, it’s really important to take care of yourself. It’s important for us as parents to take care of ourselves. I wish her all the best and I wish myself the best as well.”

Brian and Megan started dating in 2004 and eventually married in 2010. They share their children, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4, together and Brian also shares an 18-year-old son Kassius with his ex Vanessa Marcil, 51. Since his split from Megan in May, both parents have been seen out and about with their children at separate times, which seems to indicate their co-parenting is going well.

After the former lovebirds announced their separation, Brian has been spotted hanging out with various women, including Courtney Stodden and Tina Louise, and Megan was seen hanging out with MGK around the same time she appeared in the music video for his song “Bloody Valentine.” The brunette beauty and the blond musician confirmed their romance a short time later in June and have been sharing cute social media posts about each other ever since. Brian also mentioned MGK in his latest live chat and admitted that he’s never met him and has nothing bad to say about him.

“I’ve never met him, I have no idea, I’ve never heard anything bad from him or bad from Megan about him,” he said. “I’ve heard bad stories about him, but I’ve heard bad stories about myself as well and I know that most of those aren’t true. As of right now, I have no problem with him. I really hope that he and Megan are happy because it’s important that she’s happy and it’s important that everyone is happy.”