Megan Fox Shades Ex Brian Austin Green For Posting A Photo Of Son Journey, 4: ‘Not Hard To Crop Them Out’

Megan Fox slammed ex Brian Austin Green in a comment on his recent Halloween photo, pointing out that their kids were ‘absent’ from her social media posts yesterday.

The drama between exes Megan Fox, 34, and Brian Austin Green, 47, just escalated! The Transformers actress took to Instagram on Sunday, Nov. 1 to publicly shade the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum over posting a photo of their 4-year-old son Journey. “Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It’s not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren’t in,” she began her comment on his Instagram photo shared earlier that day. In the photo, captioned, “Hope you all have a good Halloween!” Brian can be seen in costume, while Journey is next to him in what appeared to be a Spider-Man suit.

Megan also celebrated Halloween yesterday, posting a hilarious set of photos with her and a group of friends — but her kids Journey, Bodhi, 6, and Noah, 8, were not pictured. “I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media,” she explained, criticizing his choice to post the image. “I know you love your kids. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture via Instagram. You’re so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year,” Megan alleged.

“You have them half the time! Congratulations, you are truly a remarkable human. Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?” she concluded her comment. HollywoodLife has reached out to Megan and Brian’s representatives for comment about the post. Shortly after Megan posted her comment, Brian deleted the photo and re-posted a cropped version of just himself. “Hope you all had a happy Halloween!!!” he captioned the second photo, slightly changing his original phrase.

Megan and Brian split after nearly 10 years of marriage in May 2020, which he confirmed on his own podcast …With Brian Austin Green. Confessing he was “shocked and upset” by Megan’s decision, he revealed that she wanted to try spending some time alone. “She said, ‘You know, I realized while I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself, and I liked myself better during that experience, and I think that may be something worth trying for me,’” Brian also said. The pair are actively co-parenting their three kids, and Brian recently said there’s no “rule book” to it.

Since the split, Megan has been dating singer Machine Gun Kelly, 30, who is also her co-star in the thriller film Midnight in the Switchgrass. Upon meeting, Megan has said that MGK — née Colson Baker — was her “twin flame.” She added, “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.” The couple have been regularly spotted out and about over the summer, and have reportedly met each others kids (Machine Gun Kelly is dad to daughter Casie, 12).

For his part, Brian has been spotted out with several women including model Tina Louise and Courtney Stodden. “He’s doing his own thing and has finally realized that [he and Megan] are two very different people,” a source previously told us. “Brian is very laxed about things and Megan likes things done a certain way. She’s more reserved and he’s very outgoing and talkative,” they also said.