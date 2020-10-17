Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly’s Cutest Photos: Pics From Date Nights & More As Romance Heats Up

It’s been quite a year for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, and as their romance continues to heat up, we’re looking back at some of their best photos as a couple!

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are without a doubt one of the hottest new couples of 2020. Since spring, the two have been hot and heavy, and this fall, they seem to be more inseparable than ever. The romance between these two began after they met on set of their movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass, and Megan split from her husband and longtime love, Brian Austin Green.

After several weeks of keeping the relationship (and her breakup from Brian) private, Megan went public with MGK in May. Their first outings as a couple came just ahead of the release of his video for “Bloody Valentine,” which Megan starred in. Since then, they’ve made no secret of the fact that they’re an item, and have been photographed on various date nights and other outings together.

Over the summer, Megan and MGK spent some time in Puerto Rico, as filming resumed on Midnight in the Switchgrass. However, production was eventually postponed when two people on set tested positive for coronavirus. The lovebirds returned to Los Angeles in September, just in time to celebrate the release of MGK’s new album, Tickets To My Downfall. Megan was by her man’s side on album release night, as well as in the weeks since.

In addition to being caught by paparazzi, Megan and MGK also made their relationship Instagram official this summer. Although they don’t post very often with one another, both of their social media pages include photos with the other star. In one pic on Megan’s page, she’s rocking a bikini, while the rapper is shirtless, for a mirror pic.

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly have shared so many sweet moments together over the last several months, and we’ve rounded up their cutest photos. Scroll through the gallery above to check out pics of them in Puerto Rico, on date nights in L.A. and much more!