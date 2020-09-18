Watch
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly had the cutest reaction when they heard his song, ‘Bloody Valentine,’ on the radio for the first time — and it was all captured on video!

Going strong! Megan Fox, 34, and Machine Gun Kelly, 30, were met with a nice surprise when they were driving in the car together on Sept. 17. His song, “Bloody Valentine,” which Megan starred in the video for, came on the radio during the drive, and the two couldn’t have been more excited. MGK filmed the pair’s reaction, which featured Megan rocking out adorably in the front seat.

Even though the song came out several months ago, this was MGK’s first time hearing it on the radio. Of course, it probably made things even more exciting with Megan by his side. The hot new couple has been going strong since earlier this year. They first met on set of the movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass, and following Megan’s split from Brian Austin Green, they sparked up a romance this past spring.

Megan went on to star in the “Bloody Valentine” video, which is when the relationship went public (in May). Since then, they’ve been practically inseparable. The two spent a lot of time in Puerto Rico this summer, which is where Midnight in the Switchgrass began filming in July after going on hiatus due to the coronavirus. Unfortunately, two people on-set recently contracted the illness, so production has been delayed once again.

Before moving on with MGK, Megan had been in an on/off relationship with Brian since 2004. They got engaged in 2006, but called off the engagement three years later. Eventually, they got back together, and tied the knot in 2010. Despite a brief split in 2015 — Megan even filed for divorce — the two reconciled and had a third child together in 2016.

This time, though, Megan really does seem to have moved on. However, Brian isn’t fully convinced that this is definitely the end of the road for their relationship. In August, he discussed the future of his relationship with Megan during a live chat with fans. “I never say never,” he admitted. “You never know. I kinda feel like people are on paths in life and sometimes your paths are together and you travel that path together, and you see eye-to-eye, and sometimes those paths do different things.”