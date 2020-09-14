Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly’s Movie Halts Filming After 2 Positive COVID-19 Cases On Set

Production on Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s movie has been halted after two people tested positive for coronavirus on-set. Now, the cast and crew is reportedly heading to CA to resume filming.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly may be coming home from Puerto Rico, where they’ve been filming their movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass, sooner than expected. Two people on the movie set have tested positive for coronavirus, which has led production to halt filming for the time being, a rep for the production company confirmed to TMZ. The identities of those with positive cases have not been revealed, and HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for both Megan and MGK about this new report.

Production on Midnight in the Switchgrass stopped in March when lockdown orders were put in place due to increasing coronavirus cases. The cast and crew were able to resume filming in July in Puerto Rico, with safety precautions put in place. The two people who tested positive have been quarantined since they got their results, and were both asymptomatic, according to TMZ.

The site also reports that director Randall Emmett, who is engaged to Vanderpump Rules star, Lala Kent, now wants to move production to Santa Barbara, California, as opposed to Puerto Rico. Either way, with filming expected to resume, this clearly means more time for Megan and Machine Gun Kelly to spend together!

The stars have been pretty much inseparable all summer long. Megan split from her husband, Brian Austin Green, earlier this year, and began dating MGK shortly afterward. She appeared in his music video this summer, and things definitely seem to be getting serious. In fact, MGK recently hinted that he sees a real future with Megan. “I’m locked in already right now,” he told a fan who asked him out. “No dates for me. Probably ever.”

Randall recently opened up about spending time with Megan and MGK during filming, and he confirmed that they’re basically “glued to each other” when they’re together. “They’re very passionate about one another and very happy,” he confirmed. “The chemistry was second to none.”