Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Are Are ‘Glued To Each Other’ & ‘Very Passionate’, Says Randall Emmett

Producer/director Randall Emmett is gushing over the intense passion that his film’s stars Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have for each other. He says their chemistry is ‘second to none.’

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have movie producer Randall Emmett to thank for playing accidental cupid in their red hot romance. He cast them opposite each other in his directorial debut Midnight in the Switchgrass, and the pair has become one of the sexiest new couples of 2020. Randall, 49, says that when he and fiancee Lala Kent, 30, go out to dinner with Megan and MGK — real name Colson Baker — half the time the lovebirds don’t even realize anyone else exists outside of their own romantic world.

“Let me tell you the joke I make about our double dates, and they know I say this to their face: Going on a double date with Megan and Colson, it’s like an individual date and a double date,” Randall told Entertainment Tonight in an Aug. 6 interview. “The first half is very ‘double date.’ Everybody is conversing, we’re having fun, we’re laughing. The second half, they don’t even know our name. They’re just glued to each other!”

Randall explained that, “They’re very passionate about one another and very happy, and I mean, it’s really sweet to see that I had a little hand in that,” he explained. “The chemistry was second to none, but I just thought, I’m a great director! I didn’t know there were these undertones and all that, and now, we spend a lot of time with them since they’ve been together and it’s really sweet and beautiful, and I’m really happy for both of them.”

When Megan, 34, and Colson, 30, chose to do their first interview as a couple, they did it on Randall and Lala’s podcast Give Them Lala…and Randall on July 22. The Transformers star recalled how when she found out Colson would be her co-star, she knew they would had some kind of future together.

Megan revealed, “I was like, ‘Who is going to play this role?’ And he (Randall) was like, ‘Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,’ and immediately, I was like, ‘Uh oh.’ Because I knew – I could feel that some wild s**t was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn’t yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul – that something was going to come from that.”

The pair was so smitten as filming got underway, even though Megan was still married to actor Brian Austin Green, 47, at the time (he announced their split on May 18). “So then, we met on set, I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” Megan explained. “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

While that might have come across too strong early on for some guys, MGK was all for it! He revealed on the podcast that he was crushing on Megan super hard as filming got underway. “I was waiting outside on my trailer steps, every day…to catch one glimpse of eye contact. She would have to get out of her car. There were like, five steps between the car and the trailer. And I would just sit there and hope.”

Colson’s “hopes” came true and by June 2020, he and Megan were out in the open as a proud and in love couple. The heat is still getting stronger, as Megan gushed in a mirror selfie with Colson on Aug. 5, “Achingly Beautiful Boy… My heart is yours.” MGK had first made the pair Instagram official on July 28 when he shared another mirror selfie shot of the couple and captioned it, “Waited for eternity to find you again.”