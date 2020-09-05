9 Hottest Couples Of Summer 2020: Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly, Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich & More

There were plenty of celebrity breakups during summer 2020, but also SO many couples who thrived. These in-love pairs are doing better than ever amidst a very difficult time for others.

Summer 2020 has been the summer of love for many stars! With many quarantine regulations still in place amidst the coronavirus, there’s not much for these couples to do BUT spend time together — and they’re thriving in the midst of it all. Some of these couples have newborn babies, some are in hot new romances, and some are more in love than ever after several years together.

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox

There’s no doubt that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are one of the hottest new duos of the year. Megan is currently separated from her husband, Brian Austin Green, and she’s been heating things up with MGK this summer. Not only did the pair pack on the PDA in his music video, but they flew to Mexico together to work on a movie that they’re both starring in. The movie set is actually where the two first met earlier this year, and their chemistry has been off the charts ever since.

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin will celebrate their two-year wedding anniversary this September, but they’re definitely still in the honeymoon phase. The lovebirds embarked on a road trip in a tour bus this summer, and they truly seem to be closer than ever. With non-stop documentation on the stars’ Instagram feeds, fans are really getting an in-depth look at their relationship. From kissy pics to snapshots of cuddles in bed, these two aren’t holding back when it comes to showing off their love.

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev

Summer 2020 has been quite an amazing time for Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev. The engaged couple welcomed their son, Matteo, in July, and have been immersed in a pool of love for their new little family ever since. Unfortunately, they’re about to be separated for several weeks while Artem is at work on Dancing With the Stars, but they were inseparable in the months leading up to the time apart. Luckily, Nikki will have Matteo to keep her company at home!

Ashley Benson & G-Eazy

Earlier this summer, Ashley Benson split from girlfriend, Cara Delevingne, after more than two years together. However, she wasted no time moving on with her new man, G-Eazy! Although the two haven’t gone social media official with their romance just yet, they haven’t been able to hide from the paparazzi. Ashley and G-Eazy have been photographed on various outings together, including hikes where they were seen holding hands!

Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich got engaged this summer, and they’ve been in total bliss ever since. It’s been quite a whirlwind romance for these two, who just started dating earlier this year. However, it’s pretty clear that Demi is the happiest she’s ever been, and she’s head over heels for Max. The same goes for the actor, as he often posts loving comments and messages about his girl on social media, too.

Brian Austin Green & Tina Louise

While Megan Fox has moved onto a full-on new relationship, her ex, Brian Austin Green, is enjoying playing the field a bit more. He’s been linked to multiple women this summer, but seems to be spending the most time with Tina Louise. However, both Brian and Tina have made it clear that they’re not in a relationship — they’re just having fun together. The two have been spotted out with one another a number of times at lunches and even on the beach.

Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas

While Ben Affleck maintains a close co-parenting relationship with his ex, Jennifer Garner, he’s definitely moved on in the romance department. Ben met Ana while filming the movie Deep Water in 2019, and they struck up a relationship after that. Things have been really hot and heavy for Ben and Ana this summer, and they haven’t been afraid to show it in front of the paparazzi. There’s no shortage of PDA between these two when the cameras are around, and they seem to be loving every minute of it.

Peter Weber & Kelley Flanagan

Things didn’t work out for Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan on The Bachelor, which filmed at the end of 2019. Instead, he got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss, then dumped her just months later to try and make things work with another woman from his season, Madison Prewett. That relationship didn’t last more than two days, though, but Peter didn’t stay single for long — he wound up re-connecting with Kelley at the end of March, and it led to them falling in love! They’ve been inseparable ever since.

Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles started a hot new romance with football star, Jonathan Owens, this summer, and they love showing off their love. Simone is often posted Instagram selfies of the pair, and it’s beyond obvious that she’s super happy. She split from her ex, Stacey Ervin Jr., shortly before getting together with Jonathan, but this definitely seems to be more than just a rebound!