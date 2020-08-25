Exclusive
Hollywood Life

How Nikki Bella Feels About Being Separated From Artem Chigvintsev Amid His Return To ‘DWTS’

Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki BellaTeen Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Aug 2019
Studio City, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Nikki Bella holds onto her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev at the farmers market on Sunday. The two love birds, who are expecting their first child together, wait patiently on a cold Sunday afternoon. Nikki's baby bump can be seen growing as she lifts her sweatshirt to get some air. She munches on some bbq as they leave the market.Pictured: Nikki Bella, Artem ChigvintsevBACKGRID USA 1 MARCH 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Phamous / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Studio City, CA - Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev seen on Saturday for a hike. They share a kiss at one point. They also try some free samples of a healthy smoothie. Pictured: Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev BACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Phamous / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sherman Oaks, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev seen holding hands as they pick up some lunch at Sweet Butter Kitchen on Monday. The two former DWTS partners were casually dressed for their outing. Pictured: Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev BACKGRID USA 29 JULY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Phamous / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
, and

With a brand new baby boy at home, Artem Chigvintsev just got his old job back as a ‘DWTS’ pro. We have how new mom Nikki Bella feels about him spending so much time away from her and their son.

Artem Chigvintsev is on a roll. Less than a month after welcoming his first child with fiancee Nikki Bella, 36, on July 31, he’s returning to his position as a pro-partner on Dancing with the Stars. He was surprisingly not asked back for season 28 after eight seasons on the ABC show, but was revealed to be part of the revamped season 29 on Aug. 24, six days after the main list of pro’s had been released. That means 8-12 hour dance rehearsals with his celebrity partner, and a lot of time away from his infant son and future wife. But his former WWE star sweetheart is happy that her man’s going back to doing what he loves career-wise.

“Nikki couldn’t be more excited for Artem to return to Dancing With the Stars. She knows that’s his passion and she’ll be cheering him on from home the whole time,” a source close to the Bella twins tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Nikki would never think about holding Artem back from doing what he loves and she knows he’s the same way about her passions.”

Nikki Bell and Artem Chigvinstev
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are both seen out on a date in Beverly Hills as they leave a private Louis Vuitton party on July 25, 2019. Photo credit: MEGA.

“They completely support each other’s dreams and she’s confident that his health and well-being will be well protected (against COVID-19). Nikki knows the show’s production will put every safety precaution into place and the biggest hurdle she’ll have to deal with is how much she’s going to miss him,” our insider continues. “But she has a huge support system around her and she’s just thrilled Artem is getting back into doing what he loves.” Nikki and Artem met when he was her pro-partner during DWTS season 25, when she was still with former fiance John Cena, 43. Nikki and Artem began dating after John and Nikki’s 2018 breakup.

Nikki has watched her twin sister Brie Bella embrace motherhood while her fellow wrestler husband Daniel Bryan has a busy WWE career. They have a three-year-old daughter Birdie and welcomed a son on Aug. 1, 2020, just one day after Nikki and Artem’s baby boy was born. “Nikki is 1000% cool with Artem returning to Dancing,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY. “When Nikki was a wrestler, she would always be on the road. She would always be busy because she loved it. When she stepped away, she saw how her sister was as a mother. Brie has to occasionally go it alone, while her husband goes to work as a wrestler himself.”

Artem Chigvintsev
Artem Chigvintsev leads his celebrity partner Jamie Anderson during a ‘Dancing with the Stars: Athletes’ performance. Photo credit: ABC.

“They are all OK with the separation that is going to take place and everyone is very confident that while Artem has to be quarantined and away while at Dancing, he won’t be gone for that long and it won’t be much of a big deal,” the insider continues. “This is Artem’s job. They are well aware that regular non celebs who are teachers and firefighters or in the military are away from their family on all different levels. This is the ‘normal’ that they live and they are going to make it work.”

“Nikki has a great support system and is completely is OK with Artem doing the show. They talked about it and all is good. He missed the show and is excited to be back and Nikki wants him to be happy. So they are going to make everything work out and it will be the best situation possible,” the source adds.