Nikki Bella Reveals She’s ‘Never Cried’ So Many ‘Happy Tears’ Since Giving Birth To Her 1st Child — See Pic

Nikki Bella returned to social media almost two weeks after she and fiance Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their first baby.

Here she is! Nikki Bella, 36, gave the world a glimpse of how she’s looking, but more importantly how she’s feeling, since becoming a first-time mommy on Friday, August 14. The WWE legend shared a close up selfie of her rocking a black tank top while talking about how she beat her twin sister Brie, 36, in a UFC video game that was live on ESPN. She also made a joke about motherhood in the caption, writing, “LOL nothing like breastfeeding as you’re being counted down going live!”

Nikki also went deep with her millions of followers about how much life has changed since she and Artem Chigvintsev, 38, became first-time parents. “Thank you all so much for understanding my maternity leave,” she wrote. “I have taken in every single second with our baby boy. And will continue to do so. I have never cried so many happy tears in my life. God truly has blessed me in the most amazing way ever!”

“The love, goodness, it’s just indescribable,” she continued before teasing something for her fans to get excited about. “We shot something fun for you all today to introduce our baby boy. The Bella Boys I should say,” referencing how Brie also gave birth around the same time she did. “Trust me it’ll be worth the wait! Love you all!”

Nikki nearly broke social media when she revealed her joyous baby news to the world on Sunday, August 2, even though she gave birth three days earlier.

“7/31/2020,” she captioned next to a photo of them holding their newborns hand. “Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy.” Artem posted the same photo with an equally cute caption. “7/31/2020 please welcome our precious baby boy Chigvintsev proud of my love @thenikkibella.”