John Cena: Why He Hasn’t Reached Out To Ex Nikki Bella To Say Congrats On Baby Yet

Nikki Bella just had her first baby — with fiance Artem Chigvintsev — and her ex John Cena’s reaction is totally relatable.

John Cena will “eventually” reach out to his ex Nikki Bella, 36, to congratulate her on the birth of her first child. The Total Bellas star welcomed a baby boy with her fiance Artem Chigvintsev, 37, on July 31st and a source close to John tells Hollywood EXCLUSIVELY that he’s “very happy” for his former flame. The former WWE Legends dated for six years and even got engaged on live TV in front of a sold-out crowd at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida. However, they ultimately split in July 2018. In spite of their break-up they are on good terms and the Playing With Fire actor, 42, has nothing but good wishes for his ex.

“John is very happy for Nikki because she now has exactly what she had always wanted all along,” the source tells HollywoodLife. “Having a child was so important to her and John was never going to be able to give that to her so he is very happy that she has had her son.”

As fans of E!‘s Total Bellas know, Nikki longed for marriage and kids with John when they were together. She openly discussed her struggles with wanting to take the next step with him, but he was adamant that he couldn’t give her what she wanted so in 2018 they split for good. Seven months later she stared dating Artem, who she first met when they were partnered together on season 25 of Dancing With The Stars in 2017.

Now that Nikki’s dreams of motherhood have come true, John has no plans to “get in the way” of her happiness. But, when the time is right John will congratulate Nikki on her good news, says the source. “He will eventually reach out because it is pretty much a guarantee that they will see each other in the future. Either at a mutual friend get together or likely a WWE event, so he never would want to make it weird for her. He will never be that guy. He will be very mature about it all. He is proud that she is diving into this new chapter in life and is very happy that she is in the place she wanted to be in all along, as a mother.”

Of course Nikki isn’t the only Bella with a new bundle of joy — her twin sister Brie Bella welcomed a son on August 1 with her husband Daniel Bryan. The famously competitive sisters couldn’t help but joke about their coincidence of their twin pregnancies.

And how about that tag team!! I can’t believe Brie & I had boys less than 24 hours apart! Honestly only us! lol And that I beat her. As you can imagine everyone said it was my baby & mines competitive side that kicked in! I can’t wait for our Bellas Boys to grow up together!💙💙N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) August 3, 2020

Nikki also raved about her first few days as a new mom. “The last few days have been truly incredible! Such a beautiful learning experience, still is, and wow a love like this!” she explained, letting her fans know that motherhood has been “everything you all have said it would be! I’ve never smiled so much with such little sleep. I’m in heaven! I’m so happy!!”

Nikki made sure not to leave out her fiancé and gave him a shoutout too. “And @artemchigvintse is the best Dad! Our baby boy is so lucky,” she wrote. “I didn’t think I could love him even more… but goodness I fell more in love with him the past few days. I feel so blessed,” Nikki continued, adding that she “can’t wait for the day to officially makes us a family.”

Nikki’s and Brie revealed their pregnancies in a joint announcement back in January. This marks Brie’s second child with her husband. They’re already parents to daughter, Birdie Joe, 2.