Nikki Bella Jokes About ‘Beating’ Brie To Give Birth & Raves Over Motherhood: ‘I’m In Heaven’

Even during childbirth, Nikki Bella is competing! The new mom, who welcomed her 1st child on July 31, joked that she ‘beat’ twin sister Brie to childbirth. Brie welcomed her 2nd child just one day later on August 1!

There’s nothing like a little friendly competition between sisters, even when it comes to having babies. Nikki and Brie Bella — who are notorious for their banter about which twin (both 36) came into the world first — welcomed baby boys just one day apart. And, of course, Nikki took advantage of the moment when she gave birth on July 31 and Brie welcomed her son on August 1.

And how about that tag team!! I can’t believe Brie & I had boys less than 24 hours apart! Honestly only us! lol And that I beat her. As you can imagine everyone said it was my baby & mines competitive side that kicked in! I can’t wait for our Bellas Boys to grow up together!💙💙N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) August 3, 2020

“And how about that tag team!! I can’t believe Brie & I had boys less than 24 hours apart!” Nikki wrote in a series of tweets on the sisters’ joint Twitter account on August 3. “Honestly only us! lol. And that I beat her. As you can imagine everyone said it was my baby & mines competitive side that kicked in!” she joked, adding, “I can’t wait for our Bellas Boys to grow up together!”

Nikki went on to gush over her first days as a new mom. “The last few days have been truly incredible! Such a beautiful learning experience, still is, and wow a love like this!” she explained, letting her fans know that motherhood has been “everything you all have said it would be! I’ve never smiled so much with such little sleep. I’m in heaven! I’m so happy!!” she continued.

7/31/2020 💙 Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy! N pic.twitter.com/SqLcmqL8OK — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) August 3, 2020

Nikki and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their baby boy on Friday, July 31. The husband and wife-to-be shared the exciting news on Instagram, along with the first photo of their family of three. “7/31/2020 [sic] Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy,” Nikki announced. The former Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, also shared the news on his Instagram account, writing, “7/31/2020 please welcome our precious baby boy Chigvintsev [sic] proud of my love @thenikkibella.”

Also in her series of Tweets on August 3, Nikki gave a special shoutout to her fiance. “And @artemchigvintse is the best Dad! Our baby boy is so lucky,” she wrote. “I didn’t think I could love him even more… but goodness I fell more in love with him the past few days. I feel so blessed,” Nikki continued, adding that she “can’t wait for the day to officially makes us a family.”

Nikki’s and Brie revealed their pregnancies in a joint announcement back in January. This marks Brie’s second child with husband Daniel Bryan. They’re already parents to daughter, Birdie Joe, 2. Congratulations to the Total Bellas stars and their families!