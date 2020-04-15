Nikki & Brie Bella Honor ‘WWE Family’ Members Like Rusev After Dozens Of Wrestlers Are Fired

It was a dark day for the WWE, as numerous wrestlers and producers were laid off. Superstar Rusev and former world champion turned backstage producer Kurt Angle were among those let go.

The WWE has been one of the few sports still operating during the coronavirus pandemic thanks to an exemption order from Florida. But that wasn’t enough to save the jobs of a number of wrestlers and producers, who were laid off on April 15. Pregnant and retired WWE star Brie Bella, 36, took to Twitter from the account she shares with fellow retired wrestler twin sister Nikki Bella. She wrote, “My heart is filled with so much sadness today. Sending so many prayers to all who have been effected. WWE is one big family, you never want to see a member go.”

Also pregnant Nikki added in her own tweet, “Today has been a sad and tough day so far for the whole WWE family. Please send a lot of love and light our way. We all need it.” Some of the WWE stars who were let go were already free agents. But there were others like superstar and three-time United States Champion Rusev, who has been with the WWE since 2010, who got a pink slip. The 34-year-old Bulgarian shocked fans as the list of names kept growing throughout the day and he eventually tweeted, “Thank you All, Rusev out!”

Rusev’s name shot to the number one topic on Twitter, with fans noting how ironic it was that he was let go after dipping into his own wallet to help WWE workers during the coronavirus work shut down. @Fiend4Follows tweeted, “Rusev tweeted a few weeks back said that he was willing to pledge 20k of his own money to help pay staff without pay in WWE.” User kctharington noted, “Rusev literally gave $25,000 of his own money to pay WWE production workers cause they weren’t getting paid.”