Nikki Bella Stuns In Makeup-Free Photo While Celebrating Her Quarantine ‘Flaws’ Like Gray Hair & More

Nikki Bella took to Instagram to share a gorgeous fresh-faced photo of herself posing with fiance Artem Chigvintsev while explaining how pregnancy has changed her while in quarantine.

Nikki Bella, 36, is embracing the changes she’s going through during her pregnancy and shared an all-natural photo to prove it. The mother-to-be posted a sweet pic that shows her posing with her fiance Artem Chigvintsev, 37, while in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic and in it, she can be seen smiling without any makeup on and even showing off some strands of gray hair. The brunette beauty shared a warm and funny caption about her feelings along with the snapshot and it was touching.

“Time for that no filter post. Pregnancy has given me pigmentation on my cheeks and upper lip with a growing bump that makes me smile everyday. Quarantine has reminded me of the sparkles (grays) and wild eyebrows I have and the goals I have made throughout my life and want to focus more on,” the caption read. “Oh and that I have an amazing chef as a fiancé! Who’s trying to make me gain a lot more pounds than my thighs that are already touching and rubbing would like. Can’t wait for my Laser Away appointments after breast feeding bc I have realized there is no boundary to where, when and how much your hair wants to grow. (I’m officially becoming Brie lol!!) Learning to sleep on my side this past month has been a challenge especially bc it has brought a lot of neck pain back and now my cheeks have some fun friends that have joined them (pimples lol) can’t wait to get a facial again!”

She went on to admit that through the challenges, it’s still been “amazing” to see her natural self. “goodness it’s pretty amazing to start to see the real, natural you again right? Without all the beauty appointments and makeup everyday,” she wrote. “I hope in this time we can start to love ourselves more. Appreciate the flaws, the changes, our age. I’m going through a lot of course bc of pregnancy but goodness when I feel my baby kick or move, I don’t care how many pounds I have gained, or skin changes I have, or pain that feeling is unlike anything I have ever experienced. It makes me smile so big every time. The love is already greater than any other! Excited for the rest of this journey called the miracle of life. ✨🦋 Hope to connect more with all you mommies on here. ❤️”

Nikki’s latest post comes after many people have been in quarantine for weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic. She first announced her pregnancy along with her twin sister Brie Bella, 36, who is expecting her second child, earlier this year and revealed that she is 23 weeks along in a post she shared on Apr. 10.