Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s 7 Most Romantic Instagram Photos: Sweet Kisses & More PDA

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are one of the most loved-up couples on our Instagram feed! The duo love sharing sweet snaps together, here are 7 of their most romantic moments.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, aka the king and queen of Instagram PDA, are massive fans of posting loved-up snaps on social media! The “Sorry” hitmaker, 26, and his supermodel wife, 23, have been quarantined together throughout 2020, and we’ve seen them do all kinds of adorable things together. Whether they were road tripping across the US, or self-isolating in Justin’s native Canada, the duo made sure to document it all on social media for fans to swoon over! Here are 7 of the sweetest moments the married couple have shared on social media. moments.

Justin & Hailey Share A Picnic

Justin enjoyed a “lil picnic wif bae,” aka Hailey on July 26, and shared an adorable snap of themselves cuddling up on the grass. The Grammy winning musician sat on a blanket alongside a spread of picnic snacks — guacamole and chips, cheese, and cold cuts — in the grass. When the pic was posted, which showed a shirtless Justin wearing nothing but Calvin Klein underwear and pink shorts, the duo has been on a road trip across the U.S. for several days.

An Adorable Road Trip Selfie

Speaking of their road trip, Hailey offered fans a glimpse at their quarantine getaway to Utah back in July! The pair hit the road for a trip out east from California, and their PDA-filled weekend was documented by the supermodel in a series of Instagram posts. Her first snaps showed the couple kissing in front of a “Welcome to Utah” sign. She wore a yellow strapless bikini with a straw hat, which she also showed off in a pic of her swimming in a pool.

Double Dating

Justin and Hailey love doing their own date nights, but on August 22 they opted for a double date with two of their pals! “Nice little couples vibe,” Justin captioned the pic, tagging Michael D. Ratner and Lauren Rothberg. Hailey and Justin leaned in close to each other in the sweet pic, as he cut a casual figure in a grey hoodie and blue baseball cap.

Justin Sweetly Kisses Hailey

Justin and Hailey are still in their adoring honeymoon phase, which seems like it will never end considering how many loved-up snaps they post. While on a getaway in the mountains on July 24, Justin planted a huge kiss on his ladylove’s cheek as they overlooked a gorgeous lake. She blissfully closed her eyes, as she put her arms around Justin’s neck and leaned in for the smooch. How sweet!

Hailey Sits In Justin’s Lap

Justin took to Instagram on July 14, not only to share a cute pic of Hailey sitting in his lap, but to totally rave about her! “I still can’t believe u chose me @haileybieber !!” he said of the supermodel. A shirtless Justin spread his legs while sitting on a blue and white striped lounge chair. Hailey perched herself in the middle, as she donned a green and purple tie dye tank top, which she paired with white short shorts and Nike Air Force One sneakers.

The Couple Kiss On NYE

The duo unsurprisingly shared the sweetest snap as they rung in 2020 together with a kiss. “please be my New Years kiss even when I’m 80!!!” Hailey captioned a photo of the pair kissing passionately at midnight. Justin’s bleach blonde hair was pulled back by a light pink bandana, as he wrapped his arm around his wife. These two!