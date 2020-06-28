Hailey Baldwin Shares A Romantic Kiss With Justin Bieber From Their ‘Road Trip’ To Utah

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are on the road! The couple shared some sweet snaps of their trip to Utah, after Hailey returned from her Italian getaway.

Hailey Baldwin, 23, offered fans a glimpse at her latest quarantine getaway with hubby Justin Bieber, 26, in Utah! The pair hit the road for a trip out east from California, and their PDA-filled weekend was documented by the supermodel in a series of Instagram posts. Her first snaps showed the couple kissing in front of a “Welcome to Utah” sign. She wore a yellow strapless bikini with a straw hat, which she also showed off in a pic of her swimming in a pool. In the solo shots, Hailey also rocked gold hoop earrings and a pair of Drew slides from Justin’s merch collection.

“Went on a road trip pt. 1,” Hailey captioned the first post, with a blue heart emoji. She also shared a part two, which showed the “Stuck With U” singer kissing his wife in front of a desert backdrop. Justin rocked a pair of neon green sunglasses, a black hoodie and matching black bucket hat, while Hailey wore a black and white tie dye-printed tracksuit. In another snap, the couple sat on a bench outside of a storefront: Hailey wore a stunning white floral maxi dress with white sneakers and Justin kept it casual in a grey hoodie, army green track pants, a light green beanie and a protective face mask.

Their June 27 getaway came just a few days after Hailey returned from her controversial overseas trip to Italy with pal Bella Hadid. The pair made waves when they were spotted on a yacht near the Italian island of Sardinia on June 23. Although fans were shocked that the two women would travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic, sources share EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife that there’s a reason behind their decision. “Bella and Hailey are in Italy for work, something they have genuinely missed these past few months,” a source close to both women shared.

The source explained that the two women are both “obviously lucky to have a job,” especially one that gives them opportunities to travel around the globe. The source did assure, however, that “they both are also taking all necessary precautions with the world we live in,” however, the two chose to travel “because they have missed working frequently on shoots.”