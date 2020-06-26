Why Bella Hadid & Hailey Baldwin Traveled To Italy During A Worldwide Pandemic

Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin traveled to Italy during the global pandemic for ‘something they have genuinely missed these past few months,’ sources close to the models explained EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. Learn more!

Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin made waves when they were spotted on a yacht near the Italian island of Sardinia on June 23. Although fans were shocked that the two women, both 23, would travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic, sources share EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife that there’s a reason behind their decision. “Bella and Hailey are in Italy for work, something they have genuinely missed these past few months,” a source close to both women shared.

The source explained that the two women are both “obviously lucky to have a job,” especially one that gives them opportunities to travel around the globe. The source did assure, however, that “they both are also taking all necessary precautions with the world we live in,” however, the two chose to travel “because they have missed working frequently on shoots.”

Of course, the two women will “have fun while there,” but the source stipulated that, for Bella and Hailey, “business comes first and that is what they are there for. They want that to be the takeaway, they are in no way trying to glorify anything or look like they are breaking rules, they are there to work and they are very happy to do so.”

A secondary source close to Bella reiterated that she “has taken this quarantine very seriously and would never do anything to put her health at risk.” The source also confirmed that the “trip to Italy was strictly for work, and she and all the crew made sure to take all safety precautions including taking tests before the trip, taking their temperatures once they arrived, wearing masks, etc.”

Prior to the trip, Bella had been quarantining on her family’s Pennsylvania farm with mom Yolanda Hadid and her pregnant sister, Gigi Hadid, 25. “Bella has been doing a lot of work from home with photo shoots on her mom’s farm,” the source went on. Hailey was also quarantining with her husband, Justin Bieber, 25, in his Toronto home before the two decided to travel back to Los Angeles.

As for how the two women felt upon making arrangements for their travels, the secondary source shared that “Bella felt safe traveling with Hailey because she knows Hailey has also been quarantined. It was not a vacation and not something she took for leisure.”