Justin Bieber looked fitter than ever as he stepped out shirtless on Memorial Day with wife Hailey Baldwin! The couple enjoyed the sunny Los Angeles weather as they went for a walk outside.

Justin Bieber, 26, is in shape! The “Yummy” singer was seen out-and-about with Hailey Baldwin, 23, for an outdoor stroll on Memorial Day. Shirtless Justin showed off his buff torso and defined muscles, also putting his multiple tattoos and toned abs on full display. The Canadian-born star rocked a magenta pair of shorts from his line Drew House and his go-to Calvin Klein boxers, twinning with Hailey’s girly all-pink short and tank top ensemble. Hailey, who kept her blonde hair back in a high ponytail, was sweetly bringing Justin a to-go coffee for their outdoor stroll — wife of the year, anyone?

The pair were both glistening in the Los Angeles heat, which hit over 80 degrees on Monday, May 25. Hailey looked so glam in the sporty outfit, accessorizing with chunky gold hoop earrings and a chic pair of black sunglasses! As always, the BareMinerals model’s complexion was absolutely flawless as she appeared to go makeup free for the casual outing. Earlier in the day, Justin was seen holding onto his basketball on a solo outing, while Hailey was all-smiles she joined some friends for coffee. She’s well-known to be a coffee aficionado, and is a regular at hot-spot Los Angeles chain Blue Bottle Cafe.

The sighting comes just days after Justin and Hailey left his Ontario, Canada home to return to Los Angeles. The couple were quarantined on his sprawling lakeside property for just over two months, making the move once California imposed its stay-at-home order in mid-March. “We’re super lucky we have a lot of space to kind of just walk around and move around,” Hailey said of their Canadian home in an Instagram live video. “I swear I feel like I’ve gotten so much more done in this quarantine than I have in, like, a year.”

After quarantine lasted longer than expected, however, the couple decided to head back to California. ”Justin and Hailey were going a little stir crazy in Canada and needed a change of scenery and pace. Justin enjoyed being out of the limelight since it has been his first time away from [paparazzi] cameras since he has been fifteen. But Hailey really wanted to get to the sun of LA,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She made the final decision and Justin followed suit to come back. Plus, it also gives Justin the chance to take some meetings and record while in LA. They are happy to be back. Hailey hoped it would have been earlier, but she will take what she can get.”