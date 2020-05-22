Why Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Left Canada & Returned To LA Amid Ongoing Quarantine

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were able to get a nice break from the paparazzi and limelight by quarantining in his native Canada. We’ve got why they finally decided to return to their Beverly Hills home.

Justin Bieber, 26, and wife Hailey Baldwin, 23, took off to stay at his Ontario, Canada mansion when the coronavirus lockdown began in March. Back then, it didn’t seem like folks would still be in quarantine over two months later. While the couple was able to spend quality time alone together, it was also very isolating to be in his $5 million house on 101 acres of lakeside and wooded land. The couple flew back to Los Angeles on May 20, and the very next day, Justin was photographed out riding his bike barefoot in sun-drenched Beverly Hills. While they loved being in Canada, they’re thrilled to be back to catch the tail end of spring in sunny Southern California.

”Justin and Hailey were going a little stir crazy in Canada and needed a change of scenery and pace. Justin enjoyed being out of the limelight since it has been his first time away from [paparazzi] cameras since he has been fifteen. But Hailey really wanted to get to the sun of LA,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She made the final decision and Justin followed suit to come back. Plus, it also gives Justin the chance to take some meetings and record while in LA. They are happy to be back. Hailey hoped it would have been earlier, but she will take what she can get.”

“Justin & Hailey really cherished their time together in Canada. They both felt that it was safe enough to return to LA since things are slowly getting lifted. They’re taking this very seriously and plan on being careful. They absolutely will return to Canada if things get out of hand again. They feel safest there, but they missed home which is LA,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY. At times Justin got so bored while holed up in his Canadian mansion that he would spend hours on Instagram live, calling up fans and having one on one video conversations about how they were personally handing being in isolation, being able to relate person to person.

“The cold weather was a big shock for them. They are used to being in the sun and as much as they do love being in Canada, the fact that it was still freezing cold even in May was very hard to take. They’ve been dreaming of a hot vacation, so they settled on going back to L.A. They feel like life is slowly getting back to normal or at least closer to normal, and they wanted to be back too,” a third Justin and Hailey source tells us EXCLUSIVELY.

Justin revealed during an April 24 Instagram live video chat that he was longing to be somewhere warm and sunny once travel restrictions eased up. “I was thinking of going somewhere warm because we’re in Canada right now and it’s freezing,” he told SiriusXM’s Hits 1 LA host Symon. “So I was thinking of going to the Bahamas or somewhere warm.” With highs reaching the 70’s and 80’s in Los Angeles, his Beverly Hills home fit the bill instead.