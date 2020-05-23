Hailey Baldwin Proves She’s The New Daisy Dukes Queen While Rocking Jean Shorts In LA

Hailey Baldwin’s super long legs were on display during her most recent outing in Los Angeles!

Hailey Baldwin, 23, is known for turning heads with her eye-catching outfits and her latest one is no exception. The Arizona native looked absolutely stunning during a solo journey in La La Land on Friday, May 22, where her hunky husband Justin Bieber, 26, was nowhere to be found. She left little to the imagination while out and about in a pair of Daisy Dukes that rode very high on her gams. It was a label kind of day for her as she paired the jean shorts with a Chanel-printed long-sleeved top and sneakers. She was also possibly doing a little promotion for her “Sorry” singer beau as Hailey was seen rocked a face mask from his Drew House Collection.

The superstar duo recently returned to LA after being quarantined in Canada for quite some time. ”Justin and Hailey were going a little stir crazy in Canada and needed a change of scenery and pace. Justin enjoyed being out of the limelight since it has been his first time away from [paparazzi] cameras since he has been fifteen. But Hailey really wanted to get to the sun of LA,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY on Friday, May 22.

The source continued, “She made the final decision and Justin followed suit to come back. Plus, it also gives Justin the chance to take some meetings and record while in LA. They are happy to be back. Hailey hoped it would have been earlier, but she will take what she can get.” In other words, happy wife… happy life!

Justin & Hailey have also gotten super candid through their Facebook Watch show The Biebers. They recently spilled details about their first kiss which almost never happened! “He asked me to go get sushi with him and I called my parents to ask them if I could go and they said, ‘no’,” she said. “They were like ‘Absolutely not, you’re not going to hang out with Justin by yourself, that’s not happening’. My older sister kind of covered for me and was like ‘Oh yeah, she’s gonna sleep over at my apartment and it’s all good’…she covered for me and we went to dinner and didn’t get caught.”