Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Recall Their 1st Kiss, When They Realized They Loved Each Other & More

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin revealed the details of some of their most romantic milestone moments as they reminisced on ‘falling in love’ and more in the ninth episode of their show ‘The Biebers’.

Justin Bieber, 26, and wife Hailey Baldwin, 23, looked back on the most life-changing moments of their relationship while hanging out at home on the latest episode of their Facebook Watch show The Biebers and it proved their love is strong! The lovebirds, who have been married since Sept. 2018, talked about the sweet firsts they had together, including their first kiss and the first time they realized they were falling in love with each other, when they discussed their romance on the May 22 livestream and it was every bit as sweet as you can imagine.

“The first time we kissed, we were in New York and we had gone to dinner together,” Hailey said in the stream when talking about the special smooch. “We were just hanging and we went back to watch a movie and we kissed!” She went on to reveal that the dinner almost never happened because her parents were reluctant when she then asked them if she could go with Justin. “He asked me to go get sushi with him and I called my parents to ask them if I could go and they said, ‘no’,” she said. “They were like ‘Absolutely not, you’re not going to hang out with Justin by yourself, that’s not happening’. My older sister kind of covered for me and was like ‘Oh yeah, she’s gonna sleep over at my apartment and it’s all good’…she covered for me and we went to dinner and didn’t get caught.”

As far as falling in love, Hailey admitted to only remembering when Justin told her he was bitten by the lovebug. “I remember the first time you said you were in love with me, but I don’t remember when I was like oh yeah he’s the one for sure,” she said before her proud hubby explained what it was about her and the time they spent together that had him head over heels. “I think just time, being around each other… I just started realizing more and more qualities I liked about you and more things that were just so endearing,” he told her on the stream. “I also think that I was really stubborn…I would never admit to his face that I was in love with him until it was obvious,” Hailey also said. “I think I said ‘I think I’m falling in love with you,” Justin concluded.

The happy couple, who recently changed their quarantine location when they returned to Los Angeles, CA from Canada on May 20, also talked about the struggles of reconnecting in 2018 after a years-long breakup, which ultimately led to their marriage.“It was weird because we had been apart for so long. I was so cautious about the two of us because I think both of us had been hurt really bad by each other before,” Hailey explained. “Instead of it being this big fireworks, sparks flying moment…I was super super nervous and unsure. It took me time to not feel weird about it.”

“At the end of the day it’s a choice,” Justin continued when talking about finding the right person.” You’re always going to find things that annoy you and frustrate you and there’s this idea of perfect match. I think it takes work and if you make that decision to love someone for better or worse it’s a decision. That’s what changed my perspective rather than this concept of love at first sight.”