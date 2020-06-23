Hailey Baldwin & Bella Hadid Slip Into Animal Print Bikinis While On Italian Getaway

Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid sizzled in animal print bikinis during a luxurious vacation to Sardinia. The models yachted off the coast of the Italian island looked gorgeous.

When Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid jetted off for an impromptu getaway to the Mediterranean, they made sure to pack their best bikinis. The models, both 23, landed on the Italian island of Sardinia on June 23 rocking shorts, sunglasses, and sweatshirts, and protective gear. But when it was time to hit the water, they slipped into something more comfortable: animal print two-pieces!

Both Hailey and Bella obviously looked sensational during their day of fun. Shortly after their private jet landed on the sun-soaked island, the ladies beelined their way to a yacht, where they stripped off their protective face masks and gloves and got down to their bikinis. Hailey’s was adorable. Mrs. Justin Bieber rocked a tiger striped two-piece with a shelf bra top, and string bottoms, cut to show off most of her behind.

Bella looked super cute in her bikini, too. She went with a high-cut string bikini in a neon pink and orange pattern. The two-piece was barely there, and she totally rocked it. The vacation to the coast of Italy was a surprising reunion for the model besties, who have been quarantined on separate sides of the United States: Hailey, in Los Angeles with her husband, and Bella, in North Carolina at her mother’s farm.

As California entered its next phase of reopening amid the coronavirus crisis, Hailey was able to have another friend reunion. She was spotted going for a jog and a trip to the gym with Kendall Jenner! The ladies looked lovely on their June 17 exercise jaunt, working up a sweat in tight workout gear — Hailey in sleek bike shorts, and Kendall in leggings.