Kendall Jenner & Hailey Baldwin Reunite Amid Quarantine As They Team Up For A Jog & Visit To The Gym

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin were spotted stylishly squeezing in a little exercise time when they went for a jog around a parking lot and a workout at a gym in Beverly Hills on June 17.

Kendall Jenner, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 23, are spending time together again after staying apart due to quarantine and they’re making sure to stay fit while they’re at it! The models were spotted jogging around a parking lot and spending time at a Beverly Hills, CA gym on June 17, and despite their low-key attitudes during the outing, they made an impression with their stylish workout clothes. Kendall wore a long-sleeved black top and navy blue leggings that helped to accentuate her slim figure and Hailey wore tight black workout shorts and an olive green puffy jacket.

The two gorgeous ladies, who are known to be good friends, must be thrilled to be able to spend some time together again after the coronavirus pandemic kept most people secluded in their homes since March. Kendall spent time with her family in the L.A. area and Hailey and her husband Justin Bieber, 26, spent some time in Canada before returning to L.A.

Before the pandemic caused a worldwide lockdown, Kendall and Hailey were seen hanging out regularly on many occasions. In Nov. they worked out together just like they did during their latest hangout and later enjoyed a healthy lunch in West Hollywood, CA. They have also hit up pilates classes together, proving that friends who stay fit together, stay together!

In one pilates class, Kendall and Hailey were seen wearing matching workout outfits that included sports bras and black and white leggings. They also rocked shades and had their long locks tied back and up. At one point after the class, they stopped to get refreshing drinks and looked like twins as they both sipped from the straws at the same time.

It’s always fun seeing Kendall and Hailey enjoying time together. We hope to see them again soon now that states are slowly starting to reopen and people in quarantine can step outside with certain restrictions.