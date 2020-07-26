Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s Summer Plans Revealed After They Visit Kanye West In Wyoming

International travel isn’t on the cards right now, so Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are going on a US road trip — in Justin’s tour bus.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have hit the road! The couple, who have been quarantined predominantly in Los Angeles and in Justin’s native Canada, are taking a trip across the country. A source close to the pair told HollywoodLife exclusively that they will be living on his tour bus while he writes new music. “Justin and Hailey are already back on the road. They’ll be there for the next few weeks living on his tour bus driving and exploring all over the country,” the source said.

The insider also told HL that the trip has always been part of their plan. “They’ve done this most of quarantine and this has been their plan for a while now. Justin is busy working on new music that he can’t wait to release.” Although they have plenty of famous friends quarantined around the US, the source told us they aren’t planning on hanging out with any other A-listers at this stage.

Hailey first revealed she was on a road trip on her Instagram story on July 24. “Anybody have any good tips for motion sickness/car sickness,” she wrote. “I’ve always gotten really carsick since I was a little kid. So now me + road tripping isn’t the best combo. Help a girl out!” the BareMinerals model added. Justin also posted several recent photos to his Instagram of the trip, including a cute snap of him kissing Hailey on the cheek.

The couple made headlines however, when Justin rolled into Kanye West‘s expansive Wyoming property on July 24. A source close to the “Yummy” hitmaker spoke to HL, and said he was simply trying to support his friend. “Justin is back on his tour bus road trip with his wife and stopped to see Kanye because he was concerned and wanted to check in on him,” the insider dished. “He’s been concerned for his well being and he realized how close he was which is why they stopped.”

The Changes singer showed up in one of Kanye’s recent tweets, which was of Justin and music producer Damon Dash. “DD & JB discussing the new spray foam wall prototypes on the YZY campus,” Kanye captioned the photo on July 24, showing Justin and Damon looking at a cream-colored wall piece in what appeared to be a garage. We can’t wait to see more pics from their summer road trip!