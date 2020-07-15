Justin Bieber Raves Over Wife Hailey Baldwin With Sweet New Pic: ‘Can’t Believe You Chose Me’

Although they’ve been married for over a year, “Stuck With U” hitmaker Justin Bieber is still pinching himself that supermodel wife Hailey Baldwin said ‘I do’.

Justin Bieber, 26, is so in love with his wife Hailey Baldwin, 23. The “Sorry” hitmaker is no stranger to posting loved-up snaps with his beau, and he posted another when he took to Instagram on July 14. In the sweet snap, which he captioned “I still can’t believe u chose me @haileybieber !!” the supermodel sat in her hubby’s lap. A shirtless Justin spread his legs while sitting on a blue and white striped lounge chair. Hailey perched herself in the middle, as she donned a green and purple tie dye tank top, which she paired with white short shorts and Nike Air Force One sneakers.

The model also showed off her stunning jewelry collection that included large silver rings, and a gold necklace with a massive pendant. The couple’s famous pals were quick to jump into the comments section, with Patrick Schwarzenegger and Alfredo Flores dropping red heart emojis.

Earlier in the week, Justin shared a sweet snap on his Instagram Story of Hailey taking a snooze on a boat. “A literal angel,” he wrote underneath the pic, which showed her cozied up with a throw pillow in a white and pink ensemble.

The couple have been enjoying a lot of time together amid the global coronavirus pandemic. They spent many months in isolation in Canada, before flying back to Los Angeles. They then escaped quarantine last month and headed to Utah where Hailey posted a number of snaps looking absolutely stunning in a tangerine hued two-piece.

Hailey also shared the cutest pic of them engaging in a very romantic kiss during their time in the doubly landlocked state. Utah seems to be the new hotspot for celebs to hit up as of late as many others, including Kylie and Kendall Jenner, have been basking in all of its sunny glory in recent weeks.