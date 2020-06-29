Hailey Baldwin was absolutely glowing in a new photo she shared to her Instagram account where the model sported a tangerine orange bikini during her Utah getaway with husband Justin Bieber.

Hailey Baldwin soaked up the sun in her latest photo that she shared to her Instagram account on June 27. In the image, taken during her recent Utah getaway with husband Justin Bieber, the model, 23, lounged on a cream colored outdoor chez lounge wearing her tangerine hued two-piece. Hailey’s taut core and glowing tan were on full display in the image, likely taken by her adoring husband, 26.

Along with her fit figure and bikini on display, Hailey also sported a sun hat and a pair of shades to shield her eyes from the beaming Utah sun! Instead of captioning the image, Hailey opted for no words and let the photo speak for itself. Fans adored Hailey’s post, and left a string of compliments in the comment section, telling the model she looked “amazing,” adding that her bikini was the “perfect” choice.

Of course, this wasn’t the only image from her latest excursion that Hailey shared with her fans. Hailey gave her over 27 million Instagram followers a glimpse of her and Justin’s road trip in a carousel post on the same day, featuring the model basking in a pool and sharing a smooch with her beau. “Went on a road trip pt. 1,” she captioned the series of images.

Hailey’s recent trip with Justin to Utah comes just after the model was spotted with Bella Hadid, 23, in Italy for a work-affiliated trip. The two models caused quite a stir among their fans when they were spotted sporting bikinis on a yacht near the Italian island of Sardinia on June 23. However, the trip was indeed “for work, something they have genuinely missed these past few months,” sources shared EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.

The source went on to explain that the two women were both “taking all necessary precautions with the world we live in,” however, the two chose to travel “because they have missed working frequently on shoots.” Prior to their trip, Hailey and Justin had just returned to Los Angeles after quarantining in Justin’s home in Canada amidst the coronavirus pandemic. But Justin and Hailey seemingly have taken time away from their LA digs as the city continues to take cautionary measures as more positive coronavirus cases are confirmed.