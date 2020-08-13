Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly’s 5 Cutest Instagram Moments Since Going Public With Romance

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are all about the PDA, and they often share their sweet moments on Instagram. Check out their five cutest moments they’ve had on IG — so far!

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly‘s relationship is still in its early stages, but the two are downright head over heels for one another. The actress, 34, and rocker, 30, met while filming his “bloody valentine” music video, and make an unlikely duo. But they’re the real deal: passionate, supportive, and loving. Take a look at their cutest Instagram moments — so far — to see just what we mean!

Their ‘Achingly Beautiful’ Moment

Megan declared her love for MGK with a gorgeous Instagram post on August 5. The black and white photo showed them gazing into a mirror post-swim (or shower?) with towels wrapped around their waists. She captioned it, “Achingly Beautiful Boy… My heart is yours” — and immediately got trolled by her estranged husband, Brian Austin Green.

Brian posted a photo of his sons hours after Megan with the same caption. However as a source close to the BH90210 actor told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, he wasn’t being intentionally petty. “Brian has always had a great sense of humor and everybody who knows him, including Megan, knows he was just goofing around with his Instagram post and thought it was hilarious,” the source explained.

Their Jam Session

MGK released his highly-anticipated single with Travis Barker, “Concert For Aliens,” on August 5. The pop-punk anthem comes from his upcoming album, Tickets to My Downfall, and it’s a total bop. Megan loves it, too! MGK posted a cute video of the twosome listening to the track in their hotel room (they’re filming a project together in Puerto Rico) and lip-synching. Megan looked fabulous in an oversized tee and short shorts.

Their Instagram Official Photo

MGK made it official, that he and Megan were an item, with an adorable photo on July 28. The singer took a mirror selfie that showed himself wrapping his arm around Megan’s waist and playfully resting his hand on her behind. They’re sticking their tongues out at the camera. He captioned it, “waited for eternity to find you again… ” Aww!

Their Matching Manicures

The cuties got matching manicures to commemorate the release of his “bloody valentine” music video, which features Megan heavily. Their nail art shows knives, keys, and hearts on a red background. They’re splattered with “blood,” too, of course. Talk about twinning.

Their Double Date

Megan and MGK are tight with movie producer Randall Emmett and his fiancé, Lala Kent. The couples double date all the time, as you can see in the cute photo above, where MGK is hugging an ecstatic Megan from behind. Megan actually just appeared on Randall’s podcast, where she revealed that she “felt something” for her boyfriend, her “twin flame,” the moment they met! Randall, who cast the couple in his directorial debut, Midnight in the Switchgrass, told Entertainment Tonight that they’re basically obsessed with each other.

“Let me tell you the joke I make about our double dates, and they know I say this to their face: Going on a double date with Megan and Colson, it’s like an individual date and a double date,” he joked in his August 6 interview. “The first half is very ‘double date.’ Everybody is conversing, we’re having fun, we’re laughing. The second half, they don’t even know our name. They’re just glued to each other!”