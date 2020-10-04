‘Beverly Hills, 90210’: See Photos Of The Cast Then & Now On 30th Anniversary

Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Shannen Doherty, and more of the original ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ cast have changed a lot since the show premiered 30 years ago! Take a look at the stars then vs now.

Time flies — and we can’t believe it’s been 30 years since Beverly Hills, 90210 first aired on our TV screens! In celebration of the iconic show’s 30th anniversary, we’re looking back on how far the cast has come since they left the original series behind in the year 2000. The show practically defined the 1990s, and its original stars — Jason Priestly, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling, and Shannen Doherty — are all still recognized to this day as a result of their roles in the iconic series.

As for where the stars of the show are now? Jason, who played Brandon Walsh, went on to star in numerous projects. He currently has a leading role in Canadian series Private Eyes. Jennie (aka Kelly Taylor) has also kept busy with roles on shows like What I Like About You. Ian (Steve Sanders) dived into new territory by starring as Fin Shepard in the Sharknado film series. Gabrielle (Andrea Zuckerman) has guest starred on shows like N.C.I.S. and Criminal Minds.

Brian (David Silver) landed series regular roles on shows like Anger Management and Wedding Band, while Tori, who portrayed Donna Martin, recently shocked fans after it was revealed she was the Unicorn on the 2019 singing competition series, The Masked Singer. As for Shannen (Brenda Walsh), she took on a reality show called Shannen Says in 2012, among other projects.

Of course, there’s one more OG member of the cast: Luke Perry, who portrayed Dylan McKay. He tragically passed away on March 4, 2019 after suffering a stroke. Before his death, Luke had a starring role as Archie Andrews’ dad Fred on the CW series Riverdale. The rest of the OG cast reunited for a 2019 reboot in which they played heightened, fictionalized versions of themselves. The show focused on stories “inspired by their real lives and relationships,” however it was cancelled after one season. Head up to the gallery above to see how the stars of Beverly Hills, 90210 have changed throughout the years.