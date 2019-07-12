Tori Spelling & Her Female ‘90210’ Co-Stars Look Like They Haven’t Aged Since 1993 In New Pic

Seeing this behind the scenes pic of the women of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ is going to give you major ’90s nostalgia. The actresses look just like they did while they were still on the show!

Sorry, is it 1993 and we didn’t realize it? Shannen Doherty, 48, posted the cutest pic of her Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars on Instagram from behind the scenes of the show’s revival, and the ladies look just like they did back in the early ’90s. Like, it’s uncanny how little they seem like they’ve aged. The sweet shot showed Shannen posing with Tori Spelling, 46, Jennie Garth, 47, and Gabrielle Carteris, 58, posing in a booth at the Peach Pit, the iconic diner where the gang always hung out on 90210. It’s been 19 years since the show ended, but the stars still seem like they’re in their 20s and 30s. Seriously; if you don’t believe us, check out the pics below that shows them during their “high school” graduation from the original 90210 and today!

Shannen definitely agreed. She captioned the pic, Wait what???? Flashback photo or present day? Guess you’ll have to tune in to see…. #bh90210 August 7th on @foxtv”. We’re grateful that the 90210 stars have shared so much from behind the scenes of the revival, which is super meta, by the way. The six-episode special focuses on the actors playing fictionalized versions of themselves (“with a healthy dose of irreverence”) trying to get a 90210 revival off the ground. Try to wrap your head around that one. They just released a teaser for the revival, which shows everyone assembling at the Peach Pit for some dancing, drinks, drama, and a few good old fashioned makeout sessions.

Tori Spelling posted an amazing behind the scenes pic on her birthday, May 16. Her costars Jennie and Jason Priestley presented her with a huge plate of cupcakes on set that spelled out “Happy Birthday Torball” (her nickname).

Beverly Hills, 90210 premieres Wednesday, August 7 at 9:00pm on FOX. The revival is only six episodes long, so make sure you catch it while you can!