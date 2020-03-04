See Message
Hollywood Life

Ian Ziering Pays Tribute To Luke Perry 1 Year After ‘BH 90210’ Star’s Death: ‘The Pain Of Loss Lasts Forever’

Ian Ziering took to Instagram on Mar. 4 to share a throwback photo and a sweet caption that revealed his pain over losing his former co-star Luke Perry a year ago.

Ian Ziering, 55, expressed his sadness on the one year anniversary of Luke Perry‘s shocking death on Mar. 4 and it was truly touching to see. The Beverly Hills 90210 star shared a black and white Instagram photo of him and Luke posing together and smiling and a heartbreaking caption in which he revealed his feelings about missing his friend. “Hard to believe it’s been a year since losing Luke. Though time heals wounds, the pain of loss lasts forever. Miss you so much pal. #RIPLuke,” the caption read.

Fans sent comforting wishes to Ian in the comments of his post and also shared their own sadness about Luke. “I can’t believe it’s been a year! Seem like only yesterday #RIPLuke,” one fan wrote while another said, Definitely does suck!! He was such a great actor!! Watching reruns of 90210 as I type this!!! 😢💙” “A YEAR😩Damn time flies….Gone but not forgotten ❤️,” a third commented.

Luke’s former co-stars have been posting nothing but good things about the late actor ever since his passing after suffering from a massive ischemic stroke in 2019. Lili Reinhart, 23, who co-starred with Luke on Riverdale, took to her Twitter on Feb. 19 to reveal she had a dream of him and believes it was his spirit visiting her. “I had a dream last night that I saw Luke… and I hugged him so hard and cried into his shoulder, telling him how much we all miss him,” the tweet read. “Looking back on it this morning, I think his spirit was visiting me in my sleep, letting me know he’s smiling brightly on the other side.”

We’ll be on the lookout to see if any more of Luke’s co-stars take to social media on the anniversary of his death.