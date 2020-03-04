Ian Ziering Pays Tribute To Luke Perry 1 Year After ‘BH 90210’ Star’s Death: ‘The Pain Of Loss Lasts Forever’

Ian Ziering took to Instagram on Mar. 4 to share a throwback photo and a sweet caption that revealed his pain over losing his former co-star Luke Perry a year ago.

Ian Ziering, 55, expressed his sadness on the one year anniversary of Luke Perry‘s shocking death on Mar. 4 and it was truly touching to see. The Beverly Hills 90210 star shared a black and white Instagram photo of him and Luke posing together and smiling and a heartbreaking caption in which he revealed his feelings about missing his friend. “Hard to believe it’s been a year since losing Luke. Though time heals wounds, the pain of loss lasts forever. Miss you so much pal. #RIPLuke,” the caption read.

Fans sent comforting wishes to Ian in the comments of his post and also shared their own sadness about Luke. “I can’t believe it’s been a year! Seem like only yesterday #RIPLuke,” one fan wrote while another said, Definitely does suck!! He was such a great actor!! Watching reruns of 90210 as I type this!!! 😢💙” “A YEAR😩Damn time flies….Gone but not forgotten ❤️,” a third commented.

Luke’s former co-stars have been posting nothing but good things about the late actor ever since his passing after suffering from a massive ischemic stroke in 2019. Lili Reinhart, 23, who co-starred with Luke on Riverdale, took to her Twitter on Feb. 19 to reveal she had a dream of him and believes it was his spirit visiting her. “I had a dream last night that I saw Luke… and I hugged him so hard and cried into his shoulder, telling him how much we all miss him,” the tweet read. “Looking back on it this morning, I think his spirit was visiting me in my sleep, letting me know he’s smiling brightly on the other side.”