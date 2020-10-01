Jessica Alba Claims She Was Not ‘Allowed To Make Eye Contact’ With ‘90210’ Cast On Set

Before blowing up on ‘Dark Angel’, Jessica Alba appeared in 2 episodes of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210.’ The star opened up about the experience while eating super spicy chicken wings!

Jessica Alba, 39, is best known for her starring roles in Into The Blue, Fantastic Four and Honey — but before cementing her leading lady status, she appeared in two episodes of Beverly Hills, 90210. The Honest Company founder played the role of Leanne in two episodes on season eight, which aired in 1998, and recently opened up about the on-set experience. “I couldn’t even make eye contact with any of the cast members, which was really strange when you’re, like, trying to do a scene with them,” she said on the Thursday, Oct. 1 episode of Hot Ones.

At the time, stars of the show included OGs Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green, and Tiffany Thiessen. “It was like, ‘You’re not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members or you’ll be thrown off the set,’” she further added, still sweating after trying some of the spiciest hot sauces on the planet (on the show, guests eat wings doused in various hot sauces throughout the interview). On the two episodes, her character Leanne was a pregnant teen.

Hilariously, Jessica kept a slew of items like honey, ice and peanut butter around to try to off-set the extreme heat of the various hot sauces she was eating throughout the interview. At one point, she even used a cooling face roller on her lips. “What happens to my f—– bowels after this?” she exclaimed, sipping on a concoction of oat milk and money. “This is feeling better,” she added, smearing peanut butter over her lip gloss! “You need oat milk with a lot of f—— honey. Mix up, get in there with ice!” Jessica suggested to future guests, along with vanilla yogurt.

Just two years after her appearance on the long-running FOX drama, Jessica became an overnight star as the lead in the James Cameron produced Dark Angel. Although the Vancouver-shot series only lasted for two seasons, Jessica went on to have a successful career in film, including the now cult hip-hop classic Honey, Sin City, and many more popular flicks. She’s also a successful entrepreneur: following the birth of her second daughter Haven, now 9, she founded The Honest Company in 2011.

“I have The Honest Company…It really is a company built around social impact,” Jessica — who is also mom to daughter Honor, 12, and son Hayes, 2, with husband Cash Warren — explained. “I want it to make a difference in the world. And if we can do it, and make money — and help people and help the planet, let’s do that. We make everything from baby products to cleaning products to beauty products,” she added.