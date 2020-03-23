Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green Take 3 Kids Grocery Shopping To Stock Up On Supplies

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green were spotted on a rare outing with their 3 young kids on Monday afternoon in CA. The family stepped out together for a grocery run amid quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green were photographed with their three kids Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3, at Erewhon Organic Market in Calabasas, CA, on Monday. The family was spotted exiting the store after they grabbed some last minute amid California’s stay-at-home order due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor, 46, was photographed carrying the groceries, while the actress, 33, wrangled the littles.

Everyone was dressed casually for the outing. Megan, who had the hood of her puffer jacket pulled over her head, donned navy blue and grey athleisure with Adidas sneakers. Meanwhile, Austin sported a baseball cap with a navy blue zip-up and sweats. He stepped out in a pair of black Vans.

The couple’s three kids rocked different colorful looks and patterns with their hair down. From stripes, to tie dye, and rainbow designs, Noah, Bodhi and Journey seemed to enjoy their fashionable threads for the rainy day of shopping. All three of the youngsters jumped around in different sneakers.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green with their kids Bodhi, Noah, and Journey at Erewhon Organic Market in Calabasas, CA, on Monday, March 23, 2020. (Photo credit: MEGA)

Megan and Brian took their kids to the grocery store just a few days after California issued a mandatory, statewide order to stay at home. Essential services like health care, groceries, and banks will remain open. However, Governor Gavin Newsom urged that residents to stay home.

Other essential services that will remain open include gas stations, pharmacies, select restaurant take-out & delivery, banks and other state and local government functions.

Events and other gatherings have either been postponed or cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus epidemic. Bars and nightclubs, entertainment venues, gyms, and hair and nail salons are closed.