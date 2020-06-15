Courtney Stodden: 5 Things To Know About Model, 25, Spotted Out With Brian Austin Green, 46

Courtney Stodden was spotted out and about with Brian Austin Green on June 13, just over three weeks after the actor shared that he and his wife, Megan Fox, had split. Here are five things you should know about Courtney Stodden.

Courtney Stodden is spending some quality time with Brian Austin Green. Roughly three weeks after the 90210 actor, 46, admitted that he and his wife of nearly ten years, Megan Fox, 34, would be going their separate ways, Brian was spotted out and about with Courtney, 25, on June 13. The pair appeared to be in high spirits after their lunch date at a Mexican food joint in Los Angeles. Although some may not recognize her, Courtney has been an outspoken, honest activist and media personality for years. Here are five things you should know about Courtney Stodden.

1) She rose to fame after competing in a teen beauty pageant. Originally from Tacoma, WA, Courtney competed in the 2010 Miss Washington Teen USA pageant when she was roughly 16 years old. Although she did not win, Courtney went on to find her place in the music industry, releasing songs like “Car Candy,” “Hurting People,” and “We Are America” among others. After her mother, Krista Keller, quit being her manager, Doug Hutchison took over.

2) Courtney was married to Doug Hutchison from 2011-2020. Courtney married Dough, who is 35 years her senior, in 2011. The two chose to go their separate ways, divorcing in March 2018 with documents finalized by 2020. Courtney previously opened up to HollywoodLife about her marriage and how her fraught relationship with father played a factor in it. “I actually do have some daddy issues, so why not throw all of that creative pain into this song and just be honest about it,” she said, referencing the song she released in 2018. “It pretty much cuts deep in my life because I’m having issues with my own father right now, and him and I have been on and off for quite some time, and it’s affected me deeply, so it’s just a fun way to kind of express my heartbreak,” she told HL in December 2018.

3) She suffered a tragic loss in July 2016. Courtney and Doug initially announced that they were expecting their first child in May 2016. Three months later, Courtney suffered a miscarriage, which left a devastating impact on the then-21-year-old. “I was suppressing my emotions and finding distractions, partying with friends and having a different persona,” she shared during a 2017 interview. “I want some sense of normalcy now. I don’t know if I’m coping in the most healthy way.” Since then, Courtney has found balance in her life.

4) Courtney is a determined activist. Courtney has been a spokesperson for PETA — People of the Ethical Treatment of Animals — for a number of years, often promoting a vegetarian lifestyle for the organization. More recently, Courtney has been showing immense support for the Black Lives Matter movement on social media, adding the link to the organization to her bio and attending rallies in Los Angeles.

5) She has an adorable dog. Courtney has the sweetest little white Pomeranian named Cartier! The singer often shares photos of the pooch on her social media, like the one above. But when she’s not posting on her account, fans can check out Cartier’s own Instagram!