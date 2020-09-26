Brian Austin Green Fires Back At Ex Vanessa Marcil’s Claims That He’s A ‘Sad & Angry’ Person

‘Beverly Hills 90210’ alum Brian Austin Green has clapped back at his ex Vanessa Marcil who dubbed him ‘sad’ and ‘angry’ amid his split from wife Megan Fox.

Brian Austin Green has fired back at his ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil for calling him “sad” and “angry”, jokingly dubbing himself “sangry”. The 47-year-old father-of-three, who split from his wife Megan Fox earlier this year, poked fun at Vanessa’s comments on the latest episode of his podcast, With Brian Austin Green. “I’m just angry. … I’m angry and I’m sad all the time. And I just don’t know what to do about it. I’m more angry today, I don’t know why,” he quipped.

The actor added, “My temper it’s legendary. … If you check around the industry, I’m known as the angry, sad guy. And the diva on set. … They’re just complete opposites, being angry and sad, like, they don’t seem like they would mix together.” It comes a few days after Vanessa opened up during an Instagram Q&A about her relationship with Brian, and why she’s siding with Megan amid the estranged couple’s messy split.

The 51-year-old actress went into detail about the “complete devastation” that she claimed Brian put her and their son, Kassius, 18, through amid their ongoing 13-year court battle. “Megan [Fox] finally living her life for herself is in itself a gift to her children,” she began, referencing Megan moving on with Machine Gun Kelly. “I speak, actually, very kindly about Kass’ father. I just speak the truth now at my son’s request in order to help my son heal and not shoulder these secrets anymore.”

She added, “If his father’s actions reflect poorly on him, that is his doing. Not mine. I speak with empathy regarding Kassius’ dad, considering the complete devastation that my son went through. My son and my family will tell you the same.” Brian and Vanessa split in 2003 after a few years of dating, and a bitter court battle for full custody of their son Kassius began in 2006. It eventually led to Brian suing Vanessa in 2012 over $200K he allegedly “lent her”, but when the case was thrown out in 2013, per E!, she claims he cut their son out of his life for the next five years.