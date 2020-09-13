Brian Austin Green’s Ex Vanessa Marcil Shades Him & Sides With Megan Fox In Split Amid MGK Romance

Brian Austin Green’s former fiancee, Vanessa Marcil, didn’t hold back during a recent Instagram Q&A, when she sided with Megan Fox amid the actress’ split with Brian.

Brian Austin Green‘s ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil revealed she’s siding with his newly-estranged wife Megan Fox, following their split. Vanessa, who starred with Brian in Beverly Hills, 90210, also went into great detail about the “complete devastation” that she claims he put her and their son, Kassius, through in their ongoing 13-year court battle.

During a series of Q&As with fans, which Vanessa posted in her Instagram Stories, the 51-year-old actress said she “actually has respect” for Megan, 34, “living her life for herself” and moving on with Machine Gun Kelly. She added, “Megan finally living her life for herself is in itself a gift to her children”.

Megan legally separated from Brian, 47, for the second time in May after nearly a decade of marriage. Previously, he was engaged to Vanessa, but they split in 2003 after dating for just a few years, according to PEOPLE. And in 2006, the former 90210 co-stars started their bitter court battle for full custody of their son Kassius, who is now 18. It eventually led to Brian suing Vanessa in 2012 over $200K he allegedly “lent her”, but when the case was thrown out in 2013, according to E!, she claims he cut their son out of his life for the next five years.

And Vanessa touched upon their court battle, when a fan asked her why she often speaks so poorly about Brian, to which Vanessa replied, “I speak, actually, very kindly about Kass’ father. I just speak the truth now at my son’s request in order to help my son heal and not shoulder these secrets anymore. If his father’ actions reflect poorly on him that is his doing. Not mine. I speak with empathy regarding Kassius’ dad considering the complete devastation that my son went through. My son and my family will tell you the same. I’ve had a rule all through our 13-year court case in my family that ‘no one is ever to say a bad word about Kass’ dad.'”

She continued, “I just finally, now that Kass is grown, tell the truth regarding our court case and him cutting his son out of his life for five years. If you look back at our history, his father publicly tried to slander me, lie about me, shame me as a working mother, and take full custody of my son. I never commented. He admits this now. He’s lucky that I don’t ‘speak poorly’ of him after what he put our innocent boy through.”

Vanessa later threw a subtle jab at Brian, when she added, “He’s very big on doing things that publicly make him look like a nice guy. However, it is who you are when no one is looking that shows your true character.”

Since his split with Megan, Brian has been seen on very public dates with models Tina Louise and Courtney Stodden. He’s also been posting a lot of photos of himself with his kids on Instagram. He and Megan share three children together: Journey River, 4, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Noah Shannon, 7.

HollywoodLife has reached out to Brian’s rep for a comment on Vanessa’s new comments.