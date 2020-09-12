Brian Austin Green Claps Back After Haters Mock His Sons’ Long Hair In New Pic: ‘They Are Beautiful’

Dad-of-three Brian Austin Green has slammed trolls who criticized his sons’ hair in a sweet new selfie of the fam spending some quality time together.

Brian Austin Green has clapped back at haters who criticized the length of his sons’ hair. The proud dad, who shares boys Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4, with ex Megan Fox, posted the sweetest snap of the foursome in the car, en route to do some shopping. Nevertheless, it didn’t take long for trolls to mock the boys long hair, prompting Brian to shut them down. “The fact is my boys have and like long hair. In my opinion they are beautiful and will still be and possibly be mistaken for girls if they wore matching shorts and tshirts combos and had short hair,” he began.

The Beverly Hills 90210 actor continued, “Some people like boys and men with long hair. Some people don’t. Both opinions are ok. I think some people with different opinions are attacked because opinions usually start with the words ‘I think’ or something similar. When people state opinions as facts is when arguments happen.” The sweet selfie showed Brian on the way to make a “Target run,” according to his photo caption. All three kids popped their heads in from the backseat while their proud dad snapped the photo from the front.

Brian and Megan have sadly faced backlash over the years for allowing their sons to dress how they like, which at times has even included princess dresses. Their eldest son Noah, loves the movie Frozen, and no matter how much criticism his parents receive, nothing stops little Noah from proudly rocking his beloved Elsa gown! He has also worn Snow White and Princess Aurora costumes before. “If he wants to wear it, then he wears it. It’s dresses or goggles or slippers, whatever. It’s his life. They’re not my clothes,” dad Brian said at the time. Dresses truly are for everyone!