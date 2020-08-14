6 Celeb Kids Looking Adorable In Princess Dresses: Chicago West, Olympia Ohanian & More

Whether they’re dressed like Elsa from ‘Frozen’ or Princess Jasmine from ‘Aladdin’, our favorite celeb kids love dressing up in costumes! Here are 6 of the cutest moments.

Toddlers love playing dress up, and when it comes to picking an outfit, princess costumes are often the go-to! Some of Hollywood’s hottest celebs have ditched their usual attire in favor of pretty tulle skirts and two-piece costumes, so they can match with their mini-me’s while playing together. Mom-of-four Kim Kardashian frequently plays dress up with her children. Most recently, she shared a snap with little Chicago West, 2, who wore a light blue frock! She also matched with her eldest daughter North West, 7, for Halloween a few years ago, when they both rocked Princess Jasmine costumes. Here are 6 times celebrity kids have looked beyond adorable in princess costumes.

Kim Kardashian & Chicago

Kim revealed her sweet daughter Chicago, 2, likes to “dress up like a princess every day”, even while hanging out at home! “My baby Chi Chi likes to dress up like a princess every day,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star captioned an August 12 Instagram post. The snap showed the mother-daughter duo sitting on a white couch, as Chi perched herself on Kim’s lap in a bright blue princess costume. She accessorized with a silver diamond bracelet and pulled her hair back out of her face while snacking on what appeared to be pita bread. A whole mood.

Chrissy Teigen & Luna

Chrissy Teigen and her mini-me daughter Luna got dressed up for a Disney sing-a-long and totally looked the part! The supermodel mom rocked an Aladdin-inspired ensemble, while little Luna looked like she had stepped out of the storybook world of Cinderella! “all this and u can’t even buy Aladdin on iTunes,” Chrissy captioned an IG snap, as she threw up the peace sign and rocked a gold crown on her head.

Serena Williams & Olympia

Serena Williams and her adorable mini-me daughter, Olympia, wore matching princess attire in June when they sang and danced along to the classic Disney hit “Belle” from Beauty & The Beast! She may be an international sporting champ, but Serena proved she has an incredible voice as she sang sweetly while waltzing around the living room with the toddler. Serena, who shares Olympia with husband Alexis Ohanian Sr., wore the exact same yellow tulle dress-up gowns that looked exactly like the one worn by Belle in the Disney movie. Aw!

Kim Kardashian & North

For Halloween 2016, Kim and her mini-me daughter North both dressed as Princess Jasmine from Disney’s Aladdin! The mom-of-four totally twinned with her eldest daughter while rocking a blue bedazzled bra, long sheer pants, and a matching blue headband. In a snap shared by mom Kris Jenner, little North laid flat on the floor — perhaps she was trying to resemble the iconic magic carpet!?

Megan Fox & Noah

Megan Fox is mom to three young boys, and her eldest Noah Shannon, loves the movie Frozen! The supermodel sadly faced some backlash for allowing him to wear princess dresses, but nothing stops little Noah from proudly rocking his beloved Elsa gown! He has also worn Snow White and Princess Aurora costumes before. “If he wants to wear it, then he wears it. It’s dresses or goggles or slippers, whatever. It’s his life. They’re not my clothes,” dad Brian Austin Green said. Dresses truly are for everyone!

Kenya Moore & Brooklyn

Not only did Kenya Moore‘s daughter, Brooklyn wear a pink princess dress, but The Real Housewives of Atlanta star wore a matching one! She celebrated her baby girl’s birthday with an all pink Barbie-themed party. Brooklyn rode into the party on a pink toy car, and zoomed down a pink carpet! The sweet mother-daughter duo rocked pretty gowns which featured tulle skirts and silver bedazzled belts.