Kenya Moore & Daughter Brooklyn, 1, Match In Pink Princess Dresses For Barbie-Themed Party

Kenya Moore went all out for her daughter’s big party! The ‘RHOA’ star celebrated ‘Brooklyn’s Barbie-Themed Bash’ — a lavish party with pink decor and lots of sweet treats. And, Brooklyn rode into her big bash in a Barbie toy car!

In Kenya Moore‘s world, it’s go big or go home! And, she stood by that motto when she planned her daughter, Brooklyn‘s first big party. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 48, celebrated her baby girl’s big day in style with an all pink Barbie-themed bash.

Brooklyn entered the party riding a Barbie toy car down a pink carpet, as seen in a video Kenya shared to Instagram on November 7. The mother-daughter duo were dressed to impress in matching pink dresses with tutu bottoms and silver bedazzled belts. They showed up to the party with Kenya dancing to “Baby Shark”, and two Barbie helpers, who guided Brooklyn in her little toy car, which had pink and white balloons attached to it.

The lavish party was filled with endless sweet treats, including cupcakes and a multi-tier cake. The food at the party was served buffet style, while guests sat a decorated gold tables with sparkling gold chairs. Adding to the flashiness of Brooklyn’s first party, there was even a pink step and repeat red carpet. And, there were Barbie dolls everywhere, of course. Fans will see more of Brooklyn’s party on the November 10 episode of RHOA.

(Video credit: Instagram/KenyaMoore)

Kenya also shared the official invite to the Barbie-themed bash on her Instagram Stories. The pink flyer revealed the location, date, address and time of the party, as well as the attire, with an additional note letting guests know that the RHOA cameras would be filming the event. The party was located at The Pink Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, June 21. The festivities went on from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. and guests were asked to “dress as a Barbie doll.”

Kenya and her now estranged husband, Marc Daly welcomed Brooklyn nearly six weeks premature on November 4, 2018. The pair’s journey to baby was not easy, as Kenya had a high risk pregnancy — something she’s been very open about. After giving birth to Brooklyn, Kenya revealed that she underwent an emergency cesarean section. The Bravo star even calls Brooklyn her “miracle baby.”