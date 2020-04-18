Serena Williams Plays With Daughter Olympia, 2, In Matching Princess Costumes — See Adorable Pic

Serena Williams took to Instagram to show off an adorable photo of her spending time with her two-year-old daughter Olympia as they sat on the floor and had conversations in their ‘princess attire’.

Serena Williams, 38, proved she’s taking in every moment of play time she can with her daughter Olympia, 2, while in quarantine when she posted her latest Instagram pic. The tennis champ posted an incredibly cute snapshot that showed her sitting on a carpeted floor in a living room with her tot while they wore matching green princess dresses. The baby girl appeared to be holding a dark orange blanket as her mom sat next to a play set of some sort and a white dog sat up on a couch. “Princess attire required for conversations with @olympiaohanian 👑,” Serena captioned the pic.

Fans couldn’t help but leave sweet comments on the awesome mother-daughter post. “This is priceless,” one follower wrote. “This is so cute! Mother and daughter bonding,” wrote another. “Beautiful! I love it,” a third commented while many others left heart emojis.

This isn’t the first time Serena has shared a memorable moment of Olympia, whom she shares with Alexis Ohanian, 36, while in quarantine. The doting mother has been posting numerous pics and videos to her social media page over the past few weeks and each one tells a story. On Apr. 12, she showed the happy girl helping her make homemade pasta and on Mar. 24, she shared a video of herself showing her skincare routine while Olympia played with her makeup and hilariously put lipstick all over her face.

We’re enjoying these fun-loving posts from Serena and her mini-me and it’s great to see them staying happy and healthy. We hope to see more posts in the near future!