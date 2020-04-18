See Pic
Hollywood Life

Serena Williams Plays With Daughter Olympia, 2, In Matching Princess Costumes — See Adorable Pic

Serena Williams, Olympia
Shutterstock
Serena Williams and daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on the catwalk Serena by Serena Williams show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian and their two year old daughter Alexis Olympia, along with Serena's mother Oracene Price visiting Auckland zoo in New Zealand on Sunday, January 5. It was the day Auckland was hit by smoke drifting across the Tasman sea from the Australian bush fires, turning the summer sky dark and red, which Serena and Alexis can be seen looking up at when they left their city centre hotel. Serena was forced to wrap up against unseasonably cold weather, which she complained about on her only previous visit to Auckland in 2017. Serena said before her zoo trip on Sunday that her daughter "loves to see animals". She had taken her to Auckland's undersea aquarium, Kelly Tarlton's, the previous day. The superstar had a face like thunder most of the afternoon and even took a long rest in her daughter's pushchair at one point, engrossed in her phone while her husband took charge of Olympia. The 38-year-old 23-time Grand Slam champion plays her first competitive match in three months on Tuesday against two-time former Australian Open winner Svetlana Kuznetsova. Pics are available immediately excluding New Zealand. 05 Jan 2020 Pictured: Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Alexis Olympia. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA578029_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian and their two year old daughter Alexis Olympia, along with Serena's mother Oracene Price visiting Auckland zoo in New Zealand on Sunday, January 5. It was the day Auckland was hit by smoke drifting across the Tasman sea from the Australian bush fires, turning the summer sky dark and red, which Serena and Alexis can be seen looking up at when they left their city centre hotel. Serena was forced to wrap up against unseasonably cold weather, which she complained about on her only previous visit to Auckland in 2017. Serena said before her zoo trip on Sunday that her daughter "loves to see animals". She had taken her to Auckland's undersea aquarium, Kelly Tarlton's, the previous day. The superstar had a face like thunder most of the afternoon and even took a long rest in her daughter's pushchair at one point, engrossed in her phone while her husband took charge of Olympia. The 38-year-old 23-time Grand Slam champion plays her first competitive match in three months on Tuesday against two-time former Australian Open winner Svetlana Kuznetsova. Pics are available immediately excluding New Zealand. 05 Jan 2020 Pictured: Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Alexis Olympia. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA578029_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian and their two year old daughter Alexis Olympia, along with Serena's mother Oracene Price visiting Auckland zoo in New Zealand on Sunday, January 5. It was the day Auckland was hit by smoke drifting across the Tasman sea from the Australian bush fires, turning the summer sky dark and red, which Serena and Alexis can be seen looking up at when they left their city centre hotel. Serena was forced to wrap up against unseasonably cold weather, which she complained about on her only previous visit to Auckland in 2017. Serena said before her zoo trip on Sunday that her daughter "loves to see animals". She had taken her to Auckland's undersea aquarium, Kelly Tarlton's, the previous day. The superstar had a face like thunder most of the afternoon and even took a long rest in her daughter's pushchair at one point, engrossed in her phone while her husband took charge of Olympia. The 38-year-old 23-time Grand Slam champion plays her first competitive match in three months on Tuesday against two-time former Australian Open winner Svetlana Kuznetsova. Pics are available immediately excluding New Zealand. 05 Jan 2020 Pictured: Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Alexis Olympia. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA578029_022.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Serena Williams took to Instagram to show off an adorable photo of her spending time with her two-year-old daughter Olympia as they sat on the floor and had conversations in their ‘princess attire’.

Serena Williams, 38, proved she’s taking in every moment of play time she can with her daughter Olympia, 2, while in quarantine when she posted her latest Instagram pic. The tennis champ posted an incredibly cute snapshot that showed her sitting on a carpeted floor in a living room with her tot while they wore matching green princess dresses. The baby girl appeared to be holding a dark orange blanket as her mom sat next to a play set of some sort and a white dog sat up on a couch. “Princess attire required for conversations with @olympiaohanian 👑,” Serena captioned the pic.

Fans couldn’t help but leave sweet comments on the awesome mother-daughter post. “This is priceless,” one follower wrote. “This is so cute! Mother and daughter bonding,” wrote another. “Beautiful! I love it,” a third commented while many others left heart emojis.

This isn’t the first time Serena has shared a memorable moment of Olympia, whom she shares with Alexis Ohanian, 36, while in quarantine. The doting mother has been posting numerous pics and videos to her social media page over the past few weeks and each one tells a story. On Apr. 12, she showed the happy girl helping her make homemade pasta and on Mar. 24, she shared a video of herself showing her skincare routine while Olympia played with her makeup and hilariously put lipstick all over her face.

We’re enjoying these fun-loving posts from Serena and her mini-me and it’s great to see them staying happy and healthy. We hope to see more posts in the near future!