Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 2, Makes Homemade Pasta In An Adorable Pink Chef’s Outfit

Olympia Ohanian is becoming quite the chef in quarantine! On April 12, she even helped parents, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, make homemade pasta — and there’s a video!

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s daughter, Olympia Ohanian, is growing up SO fast. The proud parents shared a new video of the toddler on Olympia’s own Instagram page on April 12. In the video, Olympia is wearing a pink, polka-dotted apron while helped to knead a big ball of dough. “Homemade spaghetti!” the caption read. Olympia had a big smile on her face as she helped prepare the family dinner in her adorable chef’s outfit, which also included a white hat.

Olympia is the first child for both Serena and Alexis, and they are the best parents to their little girl! Serena seems to be getting in some quality bonding time with her two-year-old as the family is quarantined amidst the coronavirus. In March, Serena posted the cutest video of Olympia crashing her morning beauty routine, which made it even more enjoyable to watch. Olympia seems to already have an affinity for makeup, as she played with her mom’s products in the video, and in another clip, put lipstick all over her own face!

Considering Serena is normally super busy with her tennis career, it’s definitely special for her to have all this time with Olympia as the family follows quarantine regulations. Serena got pregnant with Olympia at the end of 2016. She kept the news secret from the public for 20 weeks, but in April of 2017, she accidentally posted a meant-to-be private photo of her baby bump on Snapchat.

At the end of Jan. 2017, Serena had won the Australian Open, and after she announced she was 20 weeks pregnant in April, fans realized that she was already several weeks pregnant when she dominated the major tennis tournament. She returned to tennis in Feb. 2018, and has been working hard to try and win her first major post-baby title ever since.