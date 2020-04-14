Watch
Hollywood Life

Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 2, Makes Homemade Pasta In An Adorable Pink Chef’s Outfit

serena williams daughter
Shutterstock
Alexis Ohanian and Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr watching Serena Williams from the players box Mastercard Hopman Cup 2019, Tennis, RAC Arena, Perth, Australia - 03 Jan 2019
Serena Williams, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Shows Serena Williams holding her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. after showing her clothing line during New York's Fashion Week in New York. Williams has been voted the AP Female Athlete of the Decade for 2010 to 2019. Williams won 12 of her professional-era record 23 Grand Slam singles titles over the past 10 years. No other woman won more than three in that span. She also tied a record for most consecutive weeks ranked No. 1 and collected a tour-leading 37 titles in all during the decade. Gymnast Simone Biles finished second in the vote by AP member sports editors and AP beat writers. Swimmer Katie Ledecky was third, followed by ski racers Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin YE?Female Athlete of the Decade, New York, USA - 10 Sep 2019
Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian take daughter Alexis Olympia to Zitomer pharmacy for some goodies day after co-hosting the MET gala 2019 in NYC Pictured: Serena Williams,Alexis Ohanian,Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Ref: SPL5087253 070519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Edward Opi / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Alexis Ohanian and Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr watching from the players boxMastercard Hopman Cup 2019, Tennis, RAC Arena, Perth, Australia - 03 Jan 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Olympia Ohanian is becoming quite the chef in quarantine! On April 12, she even helped parents, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, make homemade pasta — and there’s a video!

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s daughter, Olympia Ohanian, is growing up SO fast. The proud parents shared a new video of the toddler on Olympia’s own Instagram page on April 12. In the video, Olympia is wearing a pink, polka-dotted apron while helped to knead a big ball of dough. “Homemade spaghetti!” the caption read. Olympia had a big smile on her face as she helped prepare the family dinner in her adorable chef’s outfit, which also included a white hat.

Olympia is the first child for both Serena and Alexis, and they are the best parents to their little girl! Serena seems to be getting in some quality bonding time with her two-year-old as the family is quarantined amidst the coronavirus. In March, Serena posted the cutest video of Olympia crashing her morning beauty routine, which made it even more enjoyable to watch. Olympia seems to already have an affinity for makeup, as she played with her mom’s products in the video, and in another clip, put lipstick all over her own face!

Considering Serena is normally super busy with her tennis career, it’s definitely special for her to have all this time with Olympia as the family follows quarantine regulations. Serena got pregnant with Olympia at the end of 2016. She kept the news secret from the public for 20 weeks, but in April of 2017, she accidentally posted a meant-to-be private photo of her baby bump on Snapchat.

View this post on Instagram

Homemade spaghetti!

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

At the end of Jan. 2017, Serena had won the Australian Open, and after she announced she was 20 weeks pregnant in April, fans realized that she was already several weeks pregnant when she dominated the major tennis tournament. She returned to tennis in Feb. 2018, and has been working hard to try and win her first major post-baby title ever since.