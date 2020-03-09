Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 2, Is So Cute Joining Her Mom’s Morning Routine

Serena Williams shared an adorable clip of her talkative daughter Alexis Olympia happily helping her and hilariously interrupting her as she showed her followers how she keeps a fresh face in the morning.

Serena Williams, 38, showed her followers what mom life is like when she tried to film a video about her morning routine but was hilariously interrupted by her incredibly cute two-year-old daughter Olympia. In the clip, which she posted to Instagram on Mar. 9, the tennis pro could be seen standing in a black robe that had her initials on it as her adorable tot wore a blue and white outfit that had ruffles on the shoulders.

“You OK?” Serena asked her daughter at the beginning of the clip after she kept energetically talking to the camera. She went on to explain to her followers why she was filming the video. “So, usually I do my night routine, I never do my day routine or my morning routine. So, I wanted to show you my morning routine and Olympia wants to show you too,” she said as Olympia continued talking in unrecognizable words and picking up some makeup. Serena began to demonstrate how she uses eye masks under eye but by the end of the video, the cute little girl interrupted her mother by spraying a beauty product into the air. “Olympia,” Serena said to her in a tone every busy mom recognizes.

The funny post brought on a lot of comments from Serena’s fans. Some were amused by Olympia while others could relate to the mother-daughter exchange. “The way you said “Olympia” at the end #momlife,” one follower wrote. “The slight shade in “are you okay?” Haha🤣 Olympia is a mood!!! 😍🤗,” another pointed out. “She is so adorable 😍😍😍 She’s showing her own tutorial video 😂😍,” a third joked.

Serena and Olympia’s dad Alexis Ohanian, 36, are known for sharing memorable moments with Olympia on a regular basis. Before Serena’s latest video, Alexis shared an equally cute video of his daughter painting his nails with a paintbrush on Feb. 26. “You giving me nail polish? What do you know about nail polish?!” a surprised Alexis asks Olympia in the video.

We love seeing Olympia’s cutest antics and hope to see more soon!