Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 2, Paints Her Dad’s Nails In Cute New Video

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian took to Instagram on Feb. 26 to share an adorable video of their two-year-old daughter Olympia painting his nails with a paint brush during art time.

Serena Williams‘ daughter Olympia, 2, is learning how to paint and she has her dad Alexis Ohanian to help! The 38-year-old tennis champion’s tot could be seen using a paint brush and paint to color 36-year-old Alexis’ hands in a new adorable video he posted to his Instagram on Feb. 26 and it is truly enjoyable to see. “Looks like @initialized needs to invest in the future of nail painting 🙃💅,” Alexis joked in his caption for the video.

“7, 8, 9, 10!” Olympia excitingly says in the video before proceeding to put Alexis’ hand down on the table and use her paint brush to paint his hand. “Why you painting the top of my hand? You just wanted to paint the top of my hand,” Alexis says to the the baby gal before she moves the brush to his nails. “You giving me nail polish? What do you know about nail polish?!” he goes on to ask her before laughing and finishing with “Alright, there you go. Business dad life.”

This isn’t the first time Olympia has been seen on her parents’ social media pages. Before Alexis’ latest post, he took to Instagram on Feb. 22 to share a different video that showed her picking mangoes in the rain. As it started raining in the clip, the little girl yelled “Papa!” to which Alexis replied that “it’s only raining a little bit.” It then proceeds to rain harder and Alexis decides it’s time for him and his mini-me to go home. “Okay now it’s raining a lot. Let’s go, let’s get out of here,” he says.

We love seeing cute clips of Olympia whenever we can and can’t wait to see what else she gets up to soon!