Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 2, Paints Her Dad's Nails In Cute New Video

Shutterstock
Alexis Ohanian and Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr watching Serena Williams from the players box Mastercard Hopman Cup 2019, Tennis, RAC Arena, Perth, Australia - 03 Jan 2019
Serena Williams, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Shows Serena Williams holding her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. after showing her clothing line during New York's Fashion Week in New York. Williams has been voted the AP Female Athlete of the Decade for 2010 to 2019. Williams won 12 of her professional-era record 23 Grand Slam singles titles over the past 10 years. No other woman won more than three in that span. She also tied a record for most consecutive weeks ranked No. 1 and collected a tour-leading 37 titles in all during the decade. Gymnast Simone Biles finished second in the vote by AP member sports editors and AP beat writers. Swimmer Katie Ledecky was third, followed by ski racers Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin YE?Female Athlete of the Decade, New York, USA - 10 Sep 2019
Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian take daughter Alexis Olympia to Zitomer pharmacy for some goodies day after co-hosting the MET gala 2019 in NYC Pictured: Serena Williams,Alexis Ohanian,Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Ref: SPL5087253 070519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Edward Opi / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Alexis Ohanian and Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr watching from the players boxMastercard Hopman Cup 2019, Tennis, RAC Arena, Perth, Australia - 03 Jan 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian took to Instagram on Feb. 26 to share an adorable video of their two-year-old daughter Olympia painting his nails with a paint brush during art time.

Serena Williams‘ daughter Olympia, 2, is learning how to paint and she has her dad Alexis Ohanian to help! The 38-year-old tennis champion’s tot could be seen using a paint brush and paint to color 36-year-old Alexis’ hands in a new adorable video he posted to his Instagram on Feb. 26 and it is truly enjoyable to see. “Looks like @initialized needs to invest in the future of nail painting 🙃💅,” Alexis joked in his caption for the video. 

“7, 8, 9, 10!” Olympia excitingly says in the video before proceeding to put Alexis’ hand down on the table and use her paint brush to paint his hand. “Why you painting the top of my hand? You just wanted to paint the top of my hand,” Alexis says to the the baby gal before she moves the brush to his nails. “You giving me nail polish? What do you know about nail polish?!” he goes on to ask her before laughing and finishing with “Alright, there you go. Business dad life.”

This isn’t the first time Olympia has been seen on her parents’ social media pages. Before Alexis’ latest post, he took to Instagram on Feb. 22 to share a different video that showed her picking mangoes in the rain. As it started raining in the clip, the little girl yelled “Papa!” to which Alexis replied that “it’s only raining a little bit.” It then proceeds to rain harder and Alexis decides it’s time for him and his mini-me to go home. “Okay now it’s raining a lot. Let’s go, let’s get out of here,” he says.

We love seeing cute clips of Olympia whenever we can and can’t wait to see what else she gets up to soon!