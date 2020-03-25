Serena Williams’ Daughter, Olympia Ohanian, 2, Draws All Over Face With Lipstick While In Quarantine

Serena Williams was ‘terrified’ to see what her precocious toddler, Olympia Ohanian, was up to with her makeup — and for good reason! Olympia managed to get lipstick all over her face in a hilarious Instagram story Serena shared with her fans!

It never seems like there’s a dull moment in the Williams/Ohanian household — at least not with Serena Williams‘ two-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian running around! In a new Instagram story the 23-time Grand Slam champion, 38, shared on March 24, Serena was simply going about her business, sharing another skin-care routine with her over 12 million followers. But while she was using various healthy oils and creams on her face, Olympia was busy doing her own makeup routine! “I’m terrified to see what she’s doing,” Serena confessed to the camera. And the mother-of-one was definitely in for a surprise!

“Olympia, what have you done,” Serena asked as she brought her daughter over to face the camera. Serena’s two-year-old, whom she shares with husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, had, in a matter of mere moments, drawn all over her face with various shades of lipstick! “Oh my goodness. Ok, I will be back,” Serena shared with her followers. “I’m not even worrying about this situation right now,” Serena said referencing Olympia upon her return to the social media app. “Olympia, not so much, Ok?” Serena told her youngster. “That’s a lot of makeup and mommy’s going to have to clean all that off.”

But as Serena continued to deliver her skin-care routine to her fans, Olympia got a little bit carried away. Bolting upright toward the camera, Olympia gave Serena’s followers a look at her masterwork all over her face! Squealing and cooing with glee, Olympia was clearly so happy with her makeup, much to the amusement of her inspiring mom. “You look cute! Do you like that?” Serena asked her little girl. “Ok, real fast, my skin is feeling really nice and oiled,” Serena revealed to her fans. Pretty soon, however, it was Olympia’s turn to get her makeup off, but not before an adorable moment with her mom. You can see the full clips below via The Jasmine Brand!

“And now this one is…I gotta clean her face,” Serena said as Olympia made noises and smiled at the camera. “I cute!” Olympia yelled at one point. “You’re cute? Yes you are beautiful. Even with all that makeup that you did,” Serena told her daughter, while kissing her cheek. As Serena and her family stay safely tucked away in their home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, each day will undoubtedly be full of new surprises — and new makeup trends — from Olympia! We cannot wait to see what Serena shares next!