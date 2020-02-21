Serena Williams, 38, Goes Makeup-Free While Snuggling Her Daughter Olympia, 2, In New Pic

Serena Williams posed for a new photo with daughter Olympia, 2, and opened up about her life as an ‘exhausted, stressed’ working mom on Feb. 21.

We’re totally in awe of Serena Williams, 38. The 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion, and mom-of-one, opened up in a candid Instagram post about the struggles of being a working mom on Feb. 21. “I am not sure who took this picture but working and being a mom is not easy,” she captioned the snap, which shows the sporting legend snuggling her two-year-old daughter Olympia, in a car. Serena is totally fresh-faced, wearing a red top, black puffer jacket and silver drop earrings, as she sits in the backseat with her daughter who is snuggled in her mom’s arms, wearing a cream puffer jacket. “I am often exhausted, stressed, and then I go play a professional tennis match. We keep going,” Serena continued. “I am so proud and inspired by the women who do it day in and day out. I’m proud to be this baby’s mama.” She also added the hashtags, #nofilter, #nomakeup, #nohairbursh, and #justme.

Her honest post is all too relatable for other moms. One commented, “Thank you for this! Feeling it extra hard today being a working mom,” while another follower wrote, “Thank you for bringing some realness to this very superficial World we live in.” Model Karlie Kloss, 27, also took to the comments section to declare Serena as her queen, dropping red heart and crown emojis. The tennis champ seriously is a supermom! After giving birth to little Olympia, whom she shares with hubby Alexi Ohanian, 36, Serena has made it to four Grand Slam finals including the 2018 Wimbledon Championship, the 2018 US Open, the 2019 Wimbledon Championship, and the 2019 US Open, where she lost to Canadian Bianca Andreescu, 19.

Serena has always made a point to emphasize how meaningful and important her role as a mother, and her career as a tennis player is to her, and she balances both with total humility and grace! The Grand Slam champion often gushes about her sweet girl during post-match interviews, and is always sharing adorable snaps with her fans and followers on social media — like the one below. She’s even been able to nab a few moments of Olympia that the toddler doesn’t even know about! While Olympia was vigorously cleaning windows on Dec. 23, Serena took footage of the sweet girl at her chores while music from Cinderella played in the background. Too cute!

We can’t get enough of Serena’s little mini-me, and the tennis living legend shared the most adorable, candid snap on Jan. 5 when the pair were on vacation in the Maldives. In the photo, the mother-daughter duo were captured walking down a tropical pier together. Serena watched on as Olympia, born Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., teetered on the edge of one of steps as they took their stroll, with both sporting white, cape-like cover-ups that made them both look like superheroes! Naturally, she captioned the pic, “Superheroes only” before tagging her daughter’s own Instagram account. More than anything, the caption really hit home for the kind of real life superhero Serena really is, and wants to continue to be for her adorable little girl!