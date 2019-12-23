Serena Williams’ Daughter, 2, Helps Out With Chores By Cleaning Windows — Cute Video

At just two years old, Serena Williams’ daughter, Olympia, is already being tasked with chores — and she’s a pro! The tennis star shared the sweetest video to prove it.

Serena Williams‘ little girl, Alexis ‘Olympia’ Ohanian, is just 15 months old, and she’s already washing windows! Serena took to Instagram to show off a cute video of her little girl cleaning a glass door in their home. In the background, a song about Cinderella is playing, while Olympia uses a sponge to wipe off the glass. She looks too cute for words in her little dress, along with sneakers and her hair in pigtails. They do say that it’s best to teach them young, right?!

Serena and Olympia have such a special bond, and it’s clear that the tennis star is head over heels in love with her daughter. She and husband, Alexis Ohanian, proudly welcomed Olympia in Sept. 2017, and were married just two months later. Serena actually announced her pregnancy by accident — In April 2017, she posted a picture to Snapchat where she was showing off her baby bump, and she later revealed that the image was not meant to be shared with the public. Woops!

However, now that Olympia is here, Serena has not been shy about showing her off on social media. Earlier this year, Olympia even made her runway debut during her mom’s show at New York Fashion Week!

In addition to being featured on her mom’s Instagram account, Olympia also has a social media page of her own (run by her parents, of course). She also has a now-viral doll named Qai Qai, who has an account with over 100,000 followers, as well. NO BIG DEAL!