Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Spark Engagement Speculation At His VMAs Rehearsal — Report

Megan Fox was reportedly spotted with a ring on her ‘special finger’ while supporting Machine Gun Kelly during his rehearsal for the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards.

Megan Fox and boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly are sparking engagement speculation amid their whirlwind romance. A source told Us Weekly that the actress, 35, attended her partner’s rehearsal on Wednesday, Sept. 8 for the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards — and was spotted with a “ring on that special finger.HollywoodLife has reached out to the couple’s reps for comment, and will update this accordingly when we hear back.

The source teased a possible “surprise announcement” from the rapper, real name Colson Baker, 31, during his performance while on stage at the Barclays Center in New York on award night. The ceremony will broadcast live on September 12 on MTV beginning on 8 p.m. EST. Machine Gun Kelly is slated to perform his song “Papercuts” with Travis Barker.

The actress and musician were first romantically linked in May 2020. The duo met on set of their mystery crime film Midnight in the Switchgrass, which came out this July. The coupling came after Megan split from her longtime husband Brian Austin Green in late 2019, although the split did not become public knowledge until last year.

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly initially sparked engagement rumors in January, too, but the actress responded in a way that appeared to shut down the rumors. After she was spotted with a massive ring on her finger, Megan took to Instagram to share a photo of the ring in question, one with “F*ck you” carved in the ring. It featured an annoyed face emoji. Regardless, a source previously told HL that the rapper has, in fact, been thinking about marriage.

“MGK’s friends have never seen him like this before. He’s so in love with Megan,” the source said. “He says he wants to marry her [and] wants her to have his baby. He talks about that very openly.” The source added that Megan has “tamed” the singer, adding, “He’s laser focused on her and doing whatever he can to make her happy. It’s very sweet to see him so in love.”

The love is mutual, as Megan called the musician her “twin flame” in their first joint interview last July. “I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” she said on Lala Kent’s podcast. “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”