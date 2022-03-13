Kanye West Alleges Kim ‘Chose’ For Kids To Be ‘Watched’ By ‘Other People’ & Blasts Pete For ‘Wife’ Text

Kanye West alleged Pete Davidson of trying to ‘gaslight’ him by referring to Kim Kardashian as Ye’s ‘wife.’ The rapper also accused his ex of ‘parental alienation.’

Kanye West, 44, was not happy that ex Kim Kardashian allowed their four children be watched by “other people” as she spent time with Pete Davidson. The Yeezy designer took to Instagram once again on Sunday, March 13 after an on-going series of back-and-forth messages between him and the SNL star, where Pete, 28, revealed he was “in bed” with Kim. “Kim chose for our kids to be watched by other people. She wasn’t with the kids — her boyfriend is texting me pictures naked in bed,” Kanye declared in the nearly four minute long clip.

The Chicago native also took issue with Pete referring to Kim as Ye’s “wife.” Although Kim was declared “legally single,” the divorce has yet to be finalized between Kim, who is being represented by Laura Wasser, and the Watch The Throne rapper. “[Pete’s] talking about, ‘I’m with your wife.’ I thought she wasn’t my wife — I went through a year and a half of divorce and I finally got the lawyer to hit the divorce button,” Kanye added.

Notably, Kim filed for divorce in Feb. 2021, which was 13 months ago. The pair had been seemingly living apart in the months leading up to the move, with Kim spending the majority of her time with kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, at her Calabasas home, while Kanye resided on his sprawling Wyoming ranch. “Why are you calling her my wife then? Unless you’re trying to gaslight me — you’re being used as a pawn and Kim is also,” Kanye went on.

Earlier in the day, Kanye returned to social media with a series of videos that blasted Kim for allowing their oldest daughter to use TikTok — something he’s also taken issue with in the past. The rapper then revealed that during a text exchange with Pete, the Staten Island native “antagonized” him by revealing he was “in bed” with Kim. The messages were seemingly confirmed by Pete via his friend Dave Sirus, who posted (then deleted) a series of screenshots for the full context of the conversation. When Ye inquired about Pete’s current location, the King Of Staten Island star replied, “in bed with your wife” along with a shirtless selfie. The photo also revealed that Pete has a new tattoo reading “Kim” on the right side of his chest.

In the new video, Kanye went on to say he was being “gaslit” and “pushed to the limit” amid his divorce. “I’m controlling my narrative…I’m raising my kids,” he wrote in the caption, calling out Kris Jenner, Kim’s divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, and SKIMS Chief Marketing Officer Tracy Romulus. “Parental Alienation is a crime,” he claimed.

“As far as he like, ‘he’s crazy’ — that s— is weak. On one end, it’s like, I’m stalking this woman…but if I pop out at a game, then all of a sudden Kim not texting me back? It’s baby mama 101,” Kanye said. “But I’m not having it. It’s up. I want to as a godly person not even blame Kim in this situation but you have to understand that people who are controlled and oppressed try to control and oppress other people…I’m those kids daddy. You’re not going to muffle me, you’re not going to write me off as crazy, we can play fair. But I’m not gonna stop using my voice,” he signed off.