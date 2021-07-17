See Pic

Kim Kardashian Rocks Sexy Snakeskin Outfit & Mini Hermès Bag In NYC With Tracy Romulus – Photo

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian is living her best life in New York City! The reality star once again stepped out in a stylish ensemble, this time opting for head to toe snakeskin.

Kim Kardashian, 40, has made New York City her runway! The SKIMS founder sizzled in a button down snakeskin blouse, opting for a low cut vibe by leaving the top closures undone as she stepped out in the Big Apple. She paired the top with a matching pair of boot cut pants for a head-to-toe tonal look — a vibe she’s been going for on the trip. Just like the top, the pants were also revealing with a lace up detail going up both legs.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian rocks a snakeskin look in NYC. (BACKGRID)

She finished the daytime ensemble with her go-to nude sandals — a signature Yeezy style — layered necklaces and a mini silver Kelly Bag by Hermès. The layered jewelry channeled ’90s movie Cruel Intentions with a chunky cross and oversized cuban link which perfectly accented the metallic handbag. Just like her outing with La La Anthony, Kim kept her jet black hair sleek and blown out for the look, going with her signature nude makeup look likely courtesy of her namesake beauty line KKW Beauty.

Kim was joined by her SKIMS Chief Marketing Officer Tracy Romulus, who she often travels with. The gorgeous executive matched her snakeskin booties to Kim’s cool ensemble, opting for a white bodysuit and straight leg jean. Romulus also opted for a metallic handbag for her look, holding her trusty iPhone in the other hand. Recently, Tracy also joined Kim on her whirlwind trip to Rome, Italy where the pair checked out all the iconic sights — including the Spanish Steps, Trevi Fountain, and, of course, the Vatican.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been keeping busy on her trip to NYC. A day prior, she was hanging out with La La as the two visited the fashionable Dover Street Market displays. Kim once again channeled a time past with her military green ensemble consisting of a mossy green velour t-shirt and olive toned leather pant. It’s no surprise to see the BFFs hanging out together as they both weather difficult divorces: Kim’s from ex Kanye West, 44, and La La’s from Carmelo Anthony.